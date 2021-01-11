Cyberpunk 2077 Physical Sales Drop Further In UK Charts

Cyberpunk 2077 physical sales continue to drop in the United Kingdom charts following its rocky release last month.

The game took first place in the United Kingdom sales charts at release before slipping into third place just before the Christmas holidays. With the start of the new year though, Cyberpunk 2077 fell straight out of the top ten. This is not unusual since new releases tend to drop in sales after seeing a spike at release. That being said, a continued downward spiral can be attributed to how the game disappointed fans worldwide with its slew of issues.

According to the GFK software charts for the week ending on January 9, Cyberpunk 2077 now sits at the 20th spot from its previous 15th spot. It really seems like the game will be exiting the top 20 sales charts of the United Kingdom by next week. That being said, these rankings are for only physical sales and do not take into account digital.

GFK Sales Charts (Week ending January 9, 2021)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2021 FIFA 21 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving two major patches, one each in January and February. CD Projekt Red has stated that these patches will address a number of performance and gameplay issues that plague players particularly on last-generation consoles. The developer is expected to provide more updates on those said patches in the coming weeks.

There is also the post-release expansion plans as well as multiplayer details that remain to be revealed. Last month, CEO Adam Kiciński stated that CD Projekt Red will be sharing information about both in the first quarter of 2021. The game was supposed to have its expansion packs announced before release. Presumably, the issues with the live build forced CD Projekt Red to delay any further announcements.