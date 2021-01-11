Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Modes Have Been Unearthed

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature some sort of multiplayer support somewhere down the road. While developer CD Projekt Red will not be revealing any multiplayer details anytime soon, data miners have taken the initiative to start digging.

According to a report by DSoG earlier today, an anonymous data miner has been able to find several multiplayer files buried within the current build of Cyberpunk 2077. These files suggest that the game will receive two multiplayer modes.

The first one is called Heists which functions similar to the single-player campaign but where multiple players spawn together to complete missions. The second multiplayer mode has no name but functions like a standard deathmatch mode.

The data-mined files also suggest that the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer modes will be relying on peer-to-peer (P2P) connections instead of having dedicated servers. However, it is important to note that developers tend to make changes along the way. Hence, whatever the existing multiplayer files in the game suggest should be taken at face value. There is no guarantee that the same gameplay elements will be released in the live multiplayer build.

Last month, CEO Adam Kiciński stated that CD Projekt Red must “reassess” plans about the multiplayer component of Cyberpunk 2077 in January 2021. The base game was released with a slew of issues and which need to be addressed as soon as possible. The developer will be releasing two major patches in the coming months, after which CD Projekt Red will presumably start talking about the in-development multiplayer modes.

CD Projekt Red previously stated that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive multiplayer at least a year after its base release. Considering the rocky launch so far, those multiplayer release plans may possibly take a dent.