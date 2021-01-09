Next-Gen Launch Sales Are Higher Than Last-Gen Over Same Period

Next-gen launch sales of the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X are apparently even better than the sales of the Xbox One and Playstation 4 over the same period back in 2013. While it’s only referring to sales in the UK, it’s still a significant achievement that only highlights the greater anticipation.

The sales comparison was originally posted to Twitter in comparison to how well the Nintendo Switch has sold in Europe, where it was compared to adding all of the sales from the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5 together to achieve last year’s Nintendo Switch sales.

Even if the Nintendo Switch’s sales still outstrip the combined sales of every other major console for the past generation so far, the fact that the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X can still outstrip their predecessors despite the Covid-19 pandemic and more is still impressive.

Next-gen launch sales were likely fueled not only by the advertised power of both the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5, but also by the solid lineup of games that both consoles (and particularly the Playstation 5) have coming up in the next year or two.

Various games like a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, a new Final Fantasy game, and various new IPs, along with old standbys like Call of Duty and others, have gotten a lot of people excited for the next generation, and that’s not even getting into the backwards compatibility systems that both consoles tout.

Both the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 offer backwards compatibility to their games, with the Series X going all the way back to the original Xbox and the Playstation 5 offering backwards compatibility to many games off of the Playstation 4.

While supplies of the consoles are still hard to come by due to the pandemic, hopefully next-gen launch sales being this high are only a prequel to how many consoles end up being sold this entire generation.