Gotham Knights Characters Won’t Just Hang Around Base

Warner Bros Montreal’s upcoming Batman game Gotham Knights is apparently addressing one of the biggest issues with games that have multiple playable characters. Mainly, that they’re going to be out doing their own thing every time you pick a different character. WB Montreal revealed this in an interview with GamesRadar.

Gotham Knights is a game with four different playable characters, all part of the Batfamily. You’ll be able to play as Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), Nightwing (Tim Drake), Red Hood (Jason Todd) and Robin (Damian Wayne) as you fight to stop a new threat from terrorizing Gotham City in the absence of Batman.

While most games with multiple playable characters would often seem like the rest of your party was just hanging around waiting to be picked, according to WB Montreal the other characters in Gotham Knights will actually be running around Gotham helping out, whether you’re fighting crime or investigating the plot.

The Gotham Knights characters running around Gotham when you’re not playing as them also helps in another way, mainly that they level up at the same pace that your picked character does. Since Gotham Knights has co-operative play, this prevents any player from being stuck with a weak character. This also helps to prevent having to grind each character up.

Each character in Gotham Knights also caters to a different playstyle, so whether you experiment with all four characters or decide to stick with one and go the entire game without touching the others when you find your favorite, you won’t have to worry about having to carry the team.

So, whether you let the computer take control of the other Gotham Knights characters, or end up playing through the game with friends, Warner Bros Montreal has apparently made it so you can have fun with Gotham Knights no matter the play method. The game will be releasing sometime this year for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.