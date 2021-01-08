Path Of Exile: Echoes Of The Atlas Adds The Hardest Boss Yet

Path of Exile is already known for having some of the most grueling but satisfying endgame content. Its newly revealed Echoes of the Atlas expansion just dials all of that all the way into the red.

Path of Exile: Echoes of the Atlas probably stands to be one of the more significant updates the game has received in recent years. The new expansion places a large focus on expanding the endgame options.

Questing adventurers will be facing off against an entire roster of ultra-hard bosses just to prove their mettle. Be deemed worthy enough by defeating them all and players will be able to duel against Maven, the hardest boss ever to be added to Path of Exile in history.

By slaying three map bosses in the Maven’s presence, you’ll earn an invitation to her realm where she will request that you defeat these bosses simultaneously. Having demonstrated your strength, she challenges you to defeat four bosses, then five, then six and finally ten at the same time. Only then can you take on the new pinnacle boss of the Atlas — the Maven herself.

Beyond the new super-buffed endgame bosses, Echoes of the Atlas adds 11 new maps in Path of Exile alongside new regional passive trees as well as new powerful items. The latter being another major area of focus. Maven will not be taken down with the usual array of equipment. Echoes of the Atlas brings to the table new craftable Watchstones and Gems to go with more than a dozen unique items and Divination Cards.

Path of Exile: Echoes of the Atlas officially releases on PC on January 15 and on consoles on January 20. The new expansion should suffice until developer Grinding Gear Games comes forward with an update on the much-awaited Path of Exile 2. The sequel has unfortunately slipped into 2022 due to the impact of COVID-19 on development.