Immortals Fenyx Rising When the Road Gets Rocky Walkthrough

When the Road Gets Rocky is a special quest for Immortals Fenyx Rising, as this quest is only available to players who pre-ordered the season pass for the game. In this guide, we’ll walk you through each quest objective step-by-step.

To start the quest, players need to go to War’s den. Another prerequisite to this quest is that players should have completed the Blurry Vision Quest.

Climb on top of the indicated tower on the Golden ruin to start the quest.

Your task for this quest will be to collect three of Apollo’s magic rocks. These are scattered throughout the island.

Finding each rock

The first rock in the North-Western corner of the War’s den, where you will find a Gorgon in a ruined plaza and will have to defeat it in order to get the rock.

The second rock can be found in the Forgelands, along the Eastern border.

Look for a Minotaur by the border wall and defeat the Minotaur to get the stone. Be wary as this fight is tough, especially for relatively fresh players.

In the Grove of Kleos, to the west of the Goddess of Wisdom statue, look for a huge Hydra statue.

After you find it search near it for a stone ruin with a tree on top of it, identified by the three Boars that will be guarding it. Dispatch the boars and check under the tree for the final rock.

Finishing the Quest

After having acquired all the stones, players will be required to head over to Gaia’s Soul Tree to the north of the Valley of Eternal Spring.

Climb to its top using fungus platforms on the North side of the tree trunk.

This marks the end of the “When the Road Gets Rocky” side quest of Immortals Fenyx Rising.