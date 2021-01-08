In this Genshin Impact Albedo Character Guide, we will talk about the 5-star Geo Character Albedo who was added to the roster with update 1.2 of Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Albedo
in Genshin Impact, Albedo is a soft-spoken Chief Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt. He is a 5-star Geo & sword-wielding support character.
He can inflict tons of damage as well especially with his sword (Festering Desire).
Albedo’s banner is about to go away for some time and will most probably return later. So, choose carefully if you want to spend on him or not.
Breakdown
We will list out all of Albedo’s movesets and abilities below. His passive talents, constellations, build suggestions, best-suited artifacts, and ascension/ talent materials requirements will be covered as well.
Albedo Attacks and Abilities
Melee: Favonius Bladework – Weiss
- Normal Attack: Execute up to 5 rapid strikes.
- Charged Attack: Consumes Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.
- Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, inflicting damage to opponents along the path, and deals AoE damage upon impact.
Elemental Skill: Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma
- Albedo uses alchemy to create a Solar Isotoma, which deals AoE Geo damage.
- When enemies in the Solar Isotoma field take damage, it will generate Transient Blossoms which deal AoE Geo damage. Damage dealt scales off Albedo’s defense.
- Transient Blossoms can only be generated once every 2s.
- When a character is located at the edge of the Solar Isotoma, the Solar Isotoma uses Geo power to form a crystallized platform that lifts the character to a certain height. Only one crystallized platform can exist at a time.
- Only one Solar Isotoma created by Albedo can exist at a time, and it is considered a Geo construct.
- Hold to designate the location of the skill.
- The Solar Isotoma can be stood on and used to gain elevation.
Elemental Burst: Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide
- Albedo can command Geo crystals to surge and burst forth, dealing AoE Geo damage in front of him.
- If a Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself is on the field, 7 Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently into bloom and dealing AoE Geo damage.
- Tectonic Tide damage and Fatal Blossom damage will not generate Transient Blossoms.
Albedo Passive Talents
Homuncular Nature
Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the Elemental Mastery of party members by 125 for the time duration of 10s.
Calcite Might
Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more damage to opponents whose HP is below 50%
Flash of Genius
When Albedo crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.
Constellations
Flower of Eden
Transient Blossoms generated by Albedo’s Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma regenerate 1.2 energy for Albedo.
Opening of Phanerozoic
- Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma grant Albedo Fatal Reckoning for 30s.
- Each stack of Fatal Reckoning increases damage by 30% of Albedo’s defense.
- The effect stacks up to 4 times.
- Unleashing Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide consumes all stacks of Fatal Reckoning, increasing the damage dealt by Tectonic Tide and Fatal Blossoms based on the number of stacks consumed.
Grace of Helios
Increases the level of Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.
Descent of Divinity
Solar Isotoma increases Plunging Attack damage by 30% for active party-members within the AoE.
Tide of Hadean
Increases Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.
Dust of Purification
Solar Isotoma increases their damage by 17% if active party members with the AoE are protected by a shield created by Crystalize.
Build Suggestions
Albedo is a Support/ DPS hybrid character. If you want to use him to his maximum potential, then you should fit him with other Geo Characters.
He has a short skill cooldown and high energy generation so, continuously taking him in & out of combat is a viable strategy.
We will list out 3 of the best 4-Star swords you can use with Albedo along with the stat changes they impose so you can decide which specific sword suits your build.
Festering Desire:
- Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 16/20/24/28/32% and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12%.
- Secondary: Energy Recharge.
Favonius Sword:
- Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, which will regenerate 6 energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.
- Secondary: Energy Recharge.
Skyward Sword:
- Crit Rate increased by 4%, increases movement speed by 10%, increases attack speed by 10%, and increases the damage of Normal and Charged Attack hits by 20% for 12s.
- Secondary: Energy Recharge.
Albedo – Best Suited Artifacts
The following artifacts are best suited for Albedo
Archaic Petra (Domain of Guyun)
- (2) Geo DMG Bonus +15%
- (4) When you get an Elemental Shard through a Crystallize Reaction, all party members gain a 35% DMG Bonus for that particular element for 10s.
Noblesse Oblige (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern)
- (2) Elemental Burst DMG +20%
- (4) Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s which is not stackable.
Albedo’s Ascension/Talent Ascension Materials
The following 2 tables list out the required materials for Ascensions and Talent Ascensions for Albedo.
Ascension Materials
|Level 20
|1x Prithiva Topaz Silver, 3x Cecilia, 3x Divining Scroll, 20000 Mora
|Level 40
|3x Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 2x Basalt Pillar, 10x Cecilia, 15x Divining Scroll, 40000 Mora
|Level 50
|6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 4x Basalt Pillar, 20x Cecilia, 12x Sealed Scroll, 60000 Mora
|Level 60
|3x Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 8x Basalt Pillar, 30x Cecilia, 18x Sealed Scroll, 80000 Mora
|Level 70
|6x Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 12x Basalt Pillar, 45x Cecilia, 12x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 100000 Mora
|Level 80
|6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, 20x Basalt Pillar, 60x Cecilia, 24x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 120000 Mora
Talent Ascension Materials
|Level 2
|3x Teachings of Ballad, 6x Divining Scroll, 12500 Mora
|Level 3
|2x Guide to Ballad, 3x Sealed Scroll, 17500 Mora
|Level 4
|4x Guide to Ballad, 4x Sealed Scroll, 25000 Mora
|Level 5
|6x Guide to Ballad, 6x Sealed Scroll, 30000 Mora
|Level 6
|9x Guide to Ballad, 9x Sealed Scroll, 35000 Mora
|Level 7
|4x Philosophies of Ballad, 4x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1x Tusk of the Monoceros Caeli, 120000 Mora
|Level 8
|6x Philosophies of Ballad, 6x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1x Tusk of the Monoceros Caeli, 260000 Mora
|Level 9
|12x Philosophies of Ballad, 9x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2x Tusk of the Monoceros Caeli, 450000 Mora
|Level 10
|16x Philosophies of Ballad, 12x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2x Tusk of the Monoceros Caeli, 1x Crown of Insight, 700000 Mora