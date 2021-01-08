In this Genshin Impact Albedo Character Guide, we will talk about the 5-star Geo Character Albedo who was added to the roster with update 1.2 of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Albedo

in Genshin Impact, Albedo is a soft-spoken Chief Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt. He is a 5-star Geo & sword-wielding support character.

He can inflict tons of damage as well especially with his sword (Festering Desire).

Albedo’s banner is about to go away for some time and will most probably return later. So, choose carefully if you want to spend on him or not.

Breakdown

We will list out all of Albedo’s movesets and abilities below. His passive talents, constellations, build suggestions, best-suited artifacts, and ascension/ talent materials requirements will be covered as well.

Albedo Attacks and Abilities

Melee: Favonius Bladework – Weiss

Normal Attack: Execute up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, inflicting damage to opponents along the path, and deals AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma

Albedo uses alchemy to create a Solar Isotoma, which deals AoE Geo damage.

When enemies in the Solar Isotoma field take damage, it will generate Transient Blossoms which deal AoE Geo damage. Damage dealt scales off Albedo’s defense.

Transient Blossoms can only be generated once every 2s.

When a character is located at the edge of the Solar Isotoma, the Solar Isotoma uses Geo power to form a crystallized platform that lifts the character to a certain height. Only one crystallized platform can exist at a time.

Only one Solar Isotoma created by Albedo can exist at a time, and it is considered a Geo construct.

Hold to designate the location of the skill.

The Solar Isotoma can be stood on and used to gain elevation.

Elemental Burst: Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide

Albedo can command Geo crystals to surge and burst forth, dealing AoE Geo damage in front of him.

If a Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself is on the field, 7 Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently into bloom and dealing AoE Geo damage.

Tectonic Tide damage and Fatal Blossom damage will not generate Transient Blossoms.

Albedo Passive Talents

Homuncular Nature

Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the Elemental Mastery of party members by 125 for the time duration of 10s.

Calcite Might

Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more damage to opponents whose HP is below 50%

Flash of Genius

When Albedo crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

Constellations

Flower of Eden

Transient Blossoms generated by Albedo’s Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma regenerate 1.2 energy for Albedo.

Opening of Phanerozoic

Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma grant Albedo Fatal Reckoning for 30s.

Each stack of Fatal Reckoning increases damage by 30% of Albedo’s defense.

The effect stacks up to 4 times.

Unleashing Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide consumes all stacks of Fatal Reckoning, increasing the damage dealt by Tectonic Tide and Fatal Blossoms based on the number of stacks consumed.

Grace of Helios

Increases the level of Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

Descent of Divinity

Solar Isotoma increases Plunging Attack damage by 30% for active party-members within the AoE.

Tide of Hadean

Increases Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

Dust of Purification

Solar Isotoma increases their damage by 17% if active party members with the AoE are protected by a shield created by Crystalize.

Build Suggestions

Albedo is a Support/ DPS hybrid character. If you want to use him to his maximum potential, then you should fit him with other Geo Characters.

He has a short skill cooldown and high energy generation so, continuously taking him in & out of combat is a viable strategy.

We will list out 3 of the best 4-Star swords you can use with Albedo along with the stat changes they impose so you can decide which specific sword suits your build.

Festering Desire:

Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 16/20/24/28/32% and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12%.

Secondary: Energy Recharge.

Favonius Sword:

Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, which will regenerate 6 energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Secondary: Energy Recharge.

Skyward Sword:

Crit Rate increased by 4%, increases movement speed by 10%, increases attack speed by 10%, and increases the damage of Normal and Charged Attack hits by 20% for 12s.

Secondary: Energy Recharge.

Albedo – Best Suited Artifacts

The following artifacts are best suited for Albedo

Archaic Petra (Domain of Guyun)

(2) Geo DMG Bonus +15%

(4) When you get an Elemental Shard through a Crystallize Reaction, all party members gain a 35% DMG Bonus for that particular element for 10s.

Noblesse Oblige (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern)

(2) Elemental Burst DMG +20%

(4) Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s which is not stackable.

Albedo’s Ascension/Talent Ascension Materials

The following 2 tables list out the required materials for Ascensions and Talent Ascensions for Albedo.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Prithiva Topaz Silver, 3x Cecilia, 3x Divining Scroll, 20000 Mora Level 40 3x Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 2x Basalt Pillar, 10x Cecilia, 15x Divining Scroll, 40000 Mora Level 50 6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 4x Basalt Pillar, 20x Cecilia, 12x Sealed Scroll, 60000 Mora Level 60 3x Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 8x Basalt Pillar, 30x Cecilia, 18x Sealed Scroll, 80000 Mora Level 70 6x Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 12x Basalt Pillar, 45x Cecilia, 12x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 100000 Mora Level 80 6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, 20x Basalt Pillar, 60x Cecilia, 24x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 120000 Mora

Talent Ascension Materials