Dying Light 2 Art Director Leaves Techland After 22 Years

Pawel Selinger, who is the current Dying Light 2 art director and lead writer, has announced that he will be departing Techland after 22 years. While he hasn’t said exactly what he plans on doing now, hopefully his departure won’t negatively affect the game’s development, especially since we still don’t have a release date.

Dying Light 2 has promised to be bigger than the original Dying Light in many ways, especially since players will be having to rebuild society in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. This requires hard decisions that could lead to a wide variety of outcomes.

While the game still doesn’t have a release date, hopefully Selinger leaving doesn’t mean that there’s anything wrong at Techland. Various other developers in the past several years have had to leave their studios during a game’s development for personal reasons, such as with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Nothing seems to be wrong at Techland, though his departure does cast a bit more suspicion on exactly when the game will release. Without a Dying Light 2 art director, and lead writer, that’s a pretty big loss for the development team, unless the script and art direction have been finalized.

Either that, or there’s already a new art director for the title, and Selinger stayed just long enough for that to be brought up to speed before leaving. Either way, however it worked out, hopefully Selinger’s departure won’t have a negative effect on the game.

Even if there hasn’t been any real hint of a release date since it was first announced, Dying Light 2 is still the sequel to a fairly popular game and is bigger than it was by apparently several orders of magnitude.

Hopefully along with a new Dying Light 2 art director and a new lead writer, we’ll end up getting more concrete information about a release date at some point in the future. In the meantime, all we know is that Dying Light 2 is supposed to come out on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5 sometime this year.