Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia is Quite Comparable to Xbox Series X

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 is having a lot of trouble on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One versions, there is at least one other platform besides the PC where it seems to be working as anticipated. Oddly enough, Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia seems to run the game a lot better than other platforms do.

According to Digital Foundry, this is for a wide variety of reasons. For instance, currently, the version of Cyberpunk that everyone is playing is the last-gen version, which was also released on next-gen consoles. However, this version is not intended to run on last-gen consoles and there are plenty of visual compromises, and the real next-gen version won’t come until later this year.

Another reason is that the Stadia version of Cyberpunk 2077 was developed by an entirely different developer, in this case QLOC. QLOC has experience porting various high-end games, including Dark Souls Remastered, the Switch version of Hellblade, and the PC versions of Mortal Kombat 11 and Injustice 2.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia therefore gives a much smoother experience that’s specifically tailored to Stadia, allowing it to be developed in a way that will have it run like a dream despite how poorly the other versions currently run.

While the resolution is obviously not as good as the Xbox Series X or Playstation 5, there are still a number of things the Stadia version is good at. It’s capable of showing a great deal of detail in some areas, though the Xbox Series X has the advantage in others.

All in all it would appear that while the Playstation 5 is the best option to play Cyberpunk 2077 on, you can still play Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia to get a similar experience to the Xbox Series X if you don’t have one yet. It’s also a better budget way to play if you don’t have a PC that can run the game. For Stadia, all you need is any computer and a good internet connection.