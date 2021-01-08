Cyberpunk 2077 Cheats Guide

Yes! You can unlock unlimited money, all rare weapons, vehicles, and much more in Cyberpunk 2077 by going through this guide of all the Cyberpunk 2077 Cheats.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cheats

Before you proceed with the cheats and modifications, you must know that cheat codes are not officially supported in the game, and you will have to use mods for them.

This may or may not cause problems with future updates, hence you should consider saving all the data as a backup in case something goes wrong.

For the PC version of Cyberpunk, you need to install the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod. You can download the latest release of the mode from GitHub here.

You should then extract the files to the following directory in the game installation folder: (game directory)/bin/x64.

Money Cheat

Money is not a problem anymore and you can have as much as you want. All you need to do is to enter the following command:

Game.AddToInventory(Items.money,1000)

Typing in this command will give you 1000 eddies, but you can enter as much as you want.

Vehicle Cheats

You can unlock all the vehicles or some specific vehicles too. For unlocking all the vehicles, enter the following command:

vs:EnableAllPlayerVehicles()

However, if you want to unlock some specific types of vehicles, you should type the following command:

vs:EnablePlayerVehicle(“#command”, true, false)

You should remove the #command and type in from the following commands list for the type of vehicle that you want to unlock:

Vehicle.v_sport1_herrera_outlaw_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_quadra_turbo_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_quadra_turbo_r_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_aerondight_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_caliburn_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_porsche_911turbo_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_avenger_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_villefort_alvarado_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_mahir_supron_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_villefort_columbus_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_thorton_colby_pickup_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_archer_hella_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_archer_quartz_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_chevalier_thrax_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_makigai_maimai_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_colby_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_villefort_cortes_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_villefort_cortes_delamain_player

Vehicle.v_standard3_chevalier_emperor_player

Vehicle.v_standard3_thorton_mackinaw_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike1_yaiba_kusanagi_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike3_brennan_apollo_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike3_brennan_apollo_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_jackie_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_jackie_tuned_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_villefort_alvarado_valentinos_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_bobas_player

Vehicle.v_standard3_thorton_mackinaw_ncu_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_nomad_ncu_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike1_yaiba_kusanagi_tyger_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_tyger_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_nomad_02_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_caliburn_02_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_thorton_colby_pickup_02_player

Other Cheats & Tricks

Here are some other simple commands that you can type in to unlock the relevant stuff:

Enable the secret ending: Game.SetDebugFact(“sq032_johnny_friend”, 1)

Make Takemura alive: Game.SetDebugFact(“q112_takemura_dead”, 0)

Set Skippy to headshot: Game.SetDebugFact(“mq007_skippy_aim_at_head”, 1)

Duplicating Items Glitch

If you want to duplicate the items in your inventory so that you never run out of ammo or upgraded components, all you need to do is to take advantage of this glitch in the game.

Before you proceed with this trick, you should consider saving your data so that you can retrieve it if you didn’t play with the glitch correctly.

Then, head to any Drop Point terminal and open the shop. Sell the items there that you want to duplicate and then proceed to close the store menu.

Now here is what you need to play correctly. Having the store menu closed, reopen the shop and press the following controls at the same time as opening the shop:

Playstation: Triangle and Options

Xbox: Select and Y

PC: Esc and R

It is necessary to get the timing correct in order to play the glitch correctly. You will then see that the menu items have warped a little out of place the background is also a bit transparent.

At this stage, buy back as many of the items that you sold as you can. This glitch will hence work best with the unlimited money cheat since you can buy back as much as you want without worrying about the money.

Unlimited Money Glitch (PC, Xbox, PlayStation)

There is yet another glitch in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can play around to get as much cash as you want in packs of 4000. However, for this glitch to work, you should have completed the first main story mission of Act 2, Playing For Time.

Then, travel to the gas station with a homeless encampment in the Santo Domingo area. A Space Oddity mission marker will pop up once you go there, so once it appears, start a conversation with the men standing by the table.

Getting past them will allow to either hack into a laptop using your intelligence or going to a location to scan a dead mad for a code.

Whichever way you opt for, once you retrieve the location, get there and deal with the seven soldiers. Claim your prize from the center capsule then which will be a painting.

Find the nearest drop box then and sell the painting for 4000 eddies. Exit the drop box menu and reopen it again to purchase the painting back just for 5 eddies.

Open the menu again and sell it for 4000 again. Repeat the process until the drop box runs out of money. Go and find another drop box to repeat the process to get as much cash as you want.