Nintendo 3DS And Wii U To Discontinue Netflix Services

Netflix services are being pulled from both the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U consoles. While the Netflix app was actually removed from the Nintendo eShop for both platforms last week, existing users will still be able to access the entertainment streaming services in the coming few months.

“The Netflix app was removed from Nintendo eShop on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS Family systems on Dec 31st, 2020,” reads a notification on the Nintendo support page. “They are no longer available for new users to download. It is possible for existing users to re-download these applications at this time.”

The notification further states that the Netflix app will be completely removed for the 3DS and Wii U consoles on June 30, 2021. Neither new nor existing users will then be able to stream their favorite shows on either of the two platforms.

Nintendo has not clarified as to why the discontinuation is happening. Netflix incidentally remains unavailable on Nintendo Switch with only rumors suggesting that to change somewhere down the road. Netflix though has been available on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and Series S) consoles since they were launched worldwide last November.

The last time Nintendo raised hopes of bringing Netflix to its new hybrid consoles was back in 2017 when former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime stated that Hulu and Netflix “will come in time” to the Switch. Hulu actually became available in the United States. Netflix though has still not happened.