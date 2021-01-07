Immortals Fenyx Rising Aphrodite’s Bewilderment Vault Walkthrough

In this guide, we will take a look at the complete walkthrough of the Aphrodite’s Bewilderment Vault in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

We will discuss in detail all the steps required to complete this quest. We will also tell you how to get Aphrodite’s Bewilderment chest and Aphrodite’s Bewilderment chest puzzle solution.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Aphrodite’s Bewilderment Vault

We will begin with the quest A Crying Shame where the objective to find three tears of Aphrodite in the Vaults of Tartaros.

To enter the Vault, you will need to find three cabbage shaped rocks and place them in front of the gate.

There will be a platform to place them on the sides of the path. When you do, the gate will open, making your way into the Vault.

Starting, you will have to interact with the console in the front to spawn two boxes. You will use these boxes as a platform to move on to the next place.

This mechanism will be used a lot in this Vault.

You will have to stack the boxes on top of each other to be able to get high enough to get to the next platform by jumping.

When you are on the next platform, again, you will spawn two boxes from the console and use them to get to the next platform by stacking them on top of each other.

When you are on this platform, you will need to grab the wooden boxes from the previous platform as you cannot spawn new ones here.

You will grab and place them one by one on this platform and jump on to the next.

Pass through the disk on this platform and spawn the wooden boxes again and place them to get to the next platform.

Here you will again have to grab the boxes from the previous platform and carry them to the other end of this platform.

Fireballs are being shot from the other side so you will have to drag boxes for that distance instead of carrying them so that the boxes are not destroyed by them. You will need a total of four boxes on this platform.

Two will do the job but you would need four to get to the tower easily that has the chest. You will find an Envious One-Eyed Giant Helm.

There is a feather imprinted on a wooden plank on the platform below. Place a wooden box on top of it and three pillars will rise between the gap.

You will use these pillars to move forward. They will help you fly to the next platform. There you will find one of the tears of the Aphrodite.

Moving forward, you will again have to use the box trick to climb to the next platform. Grab those boxes again to use them to climb again.

Placing one of the boxes on the wooden area with the feather on top of it will spawn another metallic box.

You will have to throw this metallic box on to the next tower. Then you will again have to throw the second box you spawn on this tower to the next one.

When you move on top of the next tower you will see a metallic platform that has an Anvil drawn on it.

Placing the two boxes will raise pillars between the gap and you would be able to fly on to the next tower.

Here you will find Zeus’s Lightning and the Vault will be completed.