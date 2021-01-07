God of War Ragnarok Will Be Cross-Gen Says Former Designer

When it comes to upcoming Playstation exclusives no game comes to mind stronger than God of War Ragnarok. Sony Santa Monica has already announced the sequel and now it’s only a matter of time before we know more about it. One question still stands though, will God of War Ragnarok be cross-gen between PS4 and PS5? A former Santa Monica designer believes it will certainly be.

David Jaffe, former game designer for Sony Santa Monica has previously worked on the 2005 God of War as well as the second installment. Now, he broadcasts on Twitch and Youtube, hosting a gaming show called Gabbin Gaming. During one of his past shows, Jaffe was asked whether or not he believes that God of War Ragnarok will be cross-gen. He claims that the game will definitely be cross-gen since Jim Ryan stated so himself. He says:

“Of course it will. I mean Jim Ryan pretty much said as much.”

It makes total sense for Sony Santa Monica’s next addition to the GOW franchise to be cross-gen. There are a couple of reasons behind that, that we can think of. First, We’re at the beginning of a new generation of consoles, and given the fact that players are still figuring out how to find a Playstation 5 console to buy, it only makes sense for Sony Interactive Entertainment to not lock all of them out of the action. Secondly, God of War is one of the games that looked absolutely beautiful on PlayStation 4 Pro so there won’t be any major downscaling that will make the experience worse than PS5 users.

For what it’s worth, we’ll know for sure when SIE is ready to share more about the game. God of War Ragnarok has no release date yet. It might also take a while before we get to know it. However, it’s reassuring to know that SSM is already working on the game. Soon enough we’ll be joining Kratos and Atreus in their quest against the Norse gods once more.

Source: Gaming Route