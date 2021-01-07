Biomutant Penned For Release By March 2021

Biomutant, a game that nobody expects to release anytime soon, has actually been slated to see the light of day in the next few months.

According to its annual 2020 report, publisher THQ Nordic will be releasing Biomutant within the coming financial year (via PC Gamer) which ends on March 31, 2021. That gives the game just three months more until release, at least on paper. Unless THQ Nordic plans to start promoting the post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu role-playing fable with gameplay reveals right now, it seems unrealistic that a release can be expected within the quarter.

Biomutant was announced in August 2017 as a debut offering of developer Experiment 101. The game was initially given a 2019 release window before being delayed into 2020. Complete radio silence from both publisher and developer ended up with a second delay which pushed the release window further. THQ Nordic has provided assurances that the game remains in active development and holds fundamental importance for the publisher. The absence of any concrete updates though suggests a possibly third delay.

In a trailer last year, THQ Nordic stated that Biomutant will be released when “we are happy with it.” In addition, creative director Stefan Ljungqvist stated around the same time that the game was in the final phase of development and the focus was on improving the user experience in addition to squashing bugs.

Until an official announcement arrives, Biomutant remains with an elusive 2021 release window for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Further delay stands to reason when considering the impact of COVID-19. The launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and Series S) is also something to consider if Experiment 101 is planning to add more platforms to the release.