PUBG 2.0 Apparently Confirmed, Will Have Cross-Play

PUBG Corporation was heavily rumored to be working on a sequel to its titular groundbreaking battle royale game. Those rumors have now apparently been confirmed to suggest that an official announcement might be around the corner.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, known leaker and insider “PlayerIGN” shared a translated excerpt from a Korean publication that confirms Project XTRM to be none other than PUBG 2.0 and PUBG Mobile 2.0 in the making. Project XTRM was ousted in early 2020 when the Korean developer started hiring for an unannounced project. It was widely believed at the time that Project XTRM was in fact the aforementioned sequel. That belief appears to have been well placed.

#PUBG just confirmed that they're working on PUBG 2.0 and PUBG Mobile 2.0 Global announcement soon? The secret #ProjectXTRM thing from last yr was a PUBGM2 all along. I knew XTRM was a mobile game.

— PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) January 6, 2021

Provided that reports are accurate, PUBG 2.0 and PUBG Mobile 2.0 should be officially announced in the coming weeks. The same source who leaked the sequel last year is now noting that the game will feature cross-play between all major platforms. That includes consoles, PC, and perhaps mobile devices. Whether that covers both of the last- and current-generation consoles remains to be seen, which it probably should.

PUBG was released in early access on Steam back in March 2017. The game saw a full release later in the same year and was a smashing success. The game pretty much put the battle royale genre on the map, paving way for other acclaimed games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone to follow. PUBG Mobile was released a year later to similar success.

PUBG has sold more than 70 million copies already with PUBG Mobile accumulating more than 734 million downloads for over $3.5 billion on mobile devices alone by the end of 2020. PUBG 2.0 and PUBG Mobile 2.0 hence already have an awaiting audience.