In this Genshin Impact Xiao Character Guide, we will talk about the upcoming 5-Star Anemo character Xiao who will be added to the roster in update 1.3 of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Xiao

Xiao, who is also referred to as the “Conqueror of Demons” is an upcoming 5-Star Anemo & Polearm-wielding character.

He uses the new ascension material (Juvenile Jade) which can be acquired from the upcoming boss in Update 1.3.

Breakdown

We will list out all of Xiao’s Movesets and abilities below. His passive talents, constellations, and ascension/ talent materials requirements will be covered as well.

It should be noted that at the time of publishing this article, all of the mentioned movesets and stats are pulled from the beta build of the game so these are liable to change.

Xiao’s Attack & Abilities

Melee: Whirlwind Thrust

Normal Attack: Launch 6 continuous spear strikes

Charged Attack: Performs an upward thrust at the expense of stamina

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to perform an attack that has AoE damage upon impact. Xiao does not take any damage from performing plunging attacks.

Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling

Xiao plunges forward and causes Anemo damage to opponents.

This skill can be used in mid-air.

Starts with two charges.

Elemental Burst: Bane of all Evil.

Xiao wears the Yaksha Mask.

Xiao’s jumping abilities are greatly increased.

Attack damage and AoE radius are also increased.

Can convert attack damage into Anemo damage which cannot be canceled by any other elemental infusion.

Xiao continuously loses HP in this form.

Effects of these skills cancel out when Xiao leaves the field.

Passive Talents

Dissolution Eon: Heaven Fall

Lemniscatic Wind Cycling increases the damage caused by Wind attacks by 15%. Effect’s lasting duration is 7 seconds and has a maximum stack of 3. Gaining a new stack refreshes the effect’s duration.

Conqueror of Evil: Tamer of Demons.

When using Bane of all Evil, all attacks deal 5% more damage. Damage is further increased by 5% for every 3 seconds the ability stays. The maximum damage increase can be up to 25%.

Transcension: Gravity Defier

Decreases climbing stamina consumption for the whole party by 20%. It cannot be stacked with other passive talents that offer the same effect.

Xiao’s Constellations

Dissolution Eon: Destroyer of Woods

Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s charges by 1.

Annihilation Eon: Blossom of Kaleidos

Xiao’s energy recharge is increased by 25% when he is in the party and not in the field.

Conqueror of Evil: Wrath Deity

Lemniscatic Wind Cycling level is increased by 3.

The maximum upgrade level is 15.

Transcension: Extinction of Suffering

When HP falls below 50%, Xiao gains a 100% defense bonus.

Evolution Eon: Origin of Ignorance

Bane of All Evil’s level is increased by 3.

The maximum upgrade is 15.

Conqueror of Evil: Guardian Yaksha

When under Bane of All Evil’s effect, if Xiao hits 2 targets with his plunging attack, he will be granted 1 charge of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling and he can use it without worrying about its CD.

Ascension/Talent Ascension Materials

The following 2 tables list out the required materials for Ascensions and Talent Ascensions.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Vayuda Turquoise Silver, 3x Qingxin, 3x Slime Condensate, 20000 Mora Level 40 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 2x Juvenile Jade, 10x Qingxin, 15x Slime Condensate, 40000 Mora Level 50 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 4x Juvenile Jade, 20x Qingxin, 12x Slime Secretions, 60000 Mora Level 60 3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 8x Juvenile Jade, 30x Qingxin, 18x Slime Secretions, 80000 Mora Level 70 6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12x Juvenile Jade, 45x Qingxin, 12x Slime Concentrate, 100000 Mora Level 80 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 20x Juvenile Jade, 60x Qingxin, 24x Slime Concentrate, 120000 Mora

Talent Ascension Materials