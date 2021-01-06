In this Cyberpunk 2077 Characters guide, we will discuss all the main characters in Cyberpunk 2077. We will take a look at their locations, the missions, and the quests associated with them. We will discuss your encounters with them. Let’s get started:

Cyberpunk 2077 Characters

With a plethora of memorable characters, keeping track of everyone you come face to face within Cyberpunk 2077 can become a hassle. Below we have given details of every single Cyberpunk 2077 character you will interact with.

Jackie Welles

Jackie Welles is one of those characters that you will meet regardless of the life path you choose. He is also a mercenary like your character and a really good friend.

He is one of the few people you will have as your friend in the early game.

Missions with Jackie include:

The Nomad

The Rescue

The Ripperdoc

The Ride

The Pickup

The Heist

Viktor Vektor

Viktor works in the Watson district of Night City. He is a Ripperdoc. You and Jackie both know him.

He is known as the best in the Ripperdoc business. He is the one who will hook you up with upgrades or fixes. You will meet him during the Ripperdoc job.

Missions with Viktor Vektor:

The Ripperdoc

Playing for Time

Nocturne Op55N1

Dexter DeShawn

He is the best fixer in Night City. After he’s been contracted by Evelyn Parker, you will meet him in “The Ride” mission.

Missions with Dexter Deshawn:

The Ride

The Heist

Playing for Time

Meredith Stout

You will hear about Meredith for the first time in The Ride main job. She is a corpo Militech agent. She will be the optional companion in The Pickup job.

If you manage to make her your friend, she will call you for a side job later on in the game. This side job is called Venus in the Furs.

The only mission where she is with you is The Pickup.

Misty Olszewski

You will find Misty in front of Viktor’s Clinic, in her shop called Misty’s Esoterica. You will find tarot cards, pendants for good luck, and also incense in her shop.

You will meet her for the first time in the main job called The Ripperdoc.

Missions with Misty are:

The Ripperdoc

Nocturne Op55N1

Royce

Maelstrom Gang is an extremely dangerous gang in the Watson District of Night City, and Royce is their leader. They can use cybertechnology fully.

You will meet him the first time in the main job called The Pickup.

You will only have him in the mission called The Pickup.

Evelyn Parker

She is an associate of Dexter DeShawn. She hangs around in Kabuki at Lizzie’s Bar in the Watson District of Night City.

You will meet her first in the main job called The Information. She also has ties with the Moxes gang.

Missions with Evelyn Parker are:

The Information

Automatic Love

Disasterpiece

Double Life

Judy Alvarez

Editing braindances is the main skill of Judy Alvarez, a big techie. You can find her in the Lizzie’s Bar by going to the basement.

She is also a member of the Moxes Gang. You will get her introduction shortly after knowing about Evelyn while doing the main mission called The Information.

Missions with Judy include:

The Information

Automatic Love

The Space in Between

Disasterpiece

Double Life

T-Bug

She is also a friend of V and Jackie. She is a skilled hacker or as it is said in the Night City; a Netrunner.

She will work with you on several missions. You will find her working with Dexter in The Heist mission.

Missions including T-Bug are:

The Rescue

The Heist

Delamain

They are introduced to the main job called The Heist. It is a luxury cab service that operates around the Night City and the titular AI manages this cab service. \

Yorinobu Arasaka

This is a very important character. He is Saburo Arasaka’s son. Saburo owns the world’s largest arms manufacturing corporation.

Yorinobu does not like his father. You will meet him in The Information mission for the first time.

Missions including Yorinobu are:

The Information

The Heist

Totalimmortal

Saburo Arasaka

He is the father of Yorinobu. The leader of the biggest Arms manufacturing corporation in the world. He is a very powerful person.

You will see him for the first time in The Heist.

Missions that include Saburo Arasaka are:

The Heist

Love Like Fire

Totalimmortal

Johnny Silverhand

He is the character that we all bought the game for. The character is played by Keanu Reeves. Jhonny was the frontman of a band called Samurai.

He stood up against corporations like Arasaka in the past but he was labeled as a terrorist because of his manipulative and impulsive nature.

He was killed in 2023, by Adam Smasher after the attack on Arasaka Tower. But his conscience was not lost. It was stored using the Soulkiller program.

Johnny’s personality is digitized and placed in a biochip called the Relic. This relic is present inside v’s brain after the Heist mission.

Missions including Johnny are:

Love Like Fire

Playing for Time

Automatic Love

The Space in Between

Disasterpiece

Double Life

M’ap Tann Pelen

I Walk the Line

Transmission

Never Fade Away

Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

Tapeworm

Down on the Street

Play It Safe

Gimme Danger

Search and Destroy

Nocturne Op55N1

Path of Least Resistance

Last Caress

Totalimmortal

Where Is My Mind

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

We Gotta Live Together

All Along The Watchtower

Forward To Death

Belly Of The Beast

New Dawn Fades

Don’t Fear the Reaper

Path of Glory

Kerry Eurodyne

She used to be a bassist for Samurai. But she began her solo career after drifting apart from Johnny. She is a pretty bug celebrity in Night’s City.

You will see her in Love Like Fire mission and then “Holdin’ On” mission. She is also present in the Never Fade Away mission.

Goro Takemura

Saburo Arasaka’s former bodyguard, now retired works with V. You meet him the first time in the Heist mission.

Other than that, you will meet him in the missions:

Playing for Time

Down on the Street

Play It Safe

Gimme Danger

Search and Destroy

Rogue Amendiares

Rouge was also a mercenary who used to work with Johnny Silverhand. She works as a fixer now in a club Afterlife located in Watson district.

She is a legendary mercenary, the best in business one can say. You will hear about her the first time in the main job called the Ghost Town.

Missions that include her are:

Love Like Fire

Ghost Town

Never Fade Away

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

Panam Palmer

A former Aldecaldo family member, Panam is also a former Nomad. She left the Aldecaldo Family and moved to Night City and became a mercenary.

She is confused about her choices now as she is unsure of the future she wants. You will get to know about her in the main mission of the Ghose Town.

Missions including her are:

Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

We Gotta Live Together

Forward To Death

Belly Of The Beast

All Along The Watchtower

Saul Bright

When you are done with the main mission; Life during Wartime, you will get to know the head of the Aldecaldo Family, Saul.

Saul still considers Panam a family member despite the tension between them. You will also see Saul in Panam related missions such as Riders On The Storm and With a Little Help From My Friends.

The missions that involve Saul are:

Life During Wartime

We Gotta Live Together

Forward To Death

Belly Of The Beast

All Along The Watchtower

Mitch Anderson

Mitch is a close friend of Panam and also a member of the Aldecaldo Family. You will meet him the first time in the Ghost town mission and then again in the questline of Panam while doing the missions Riders On The Storm side job and the With a Little Help From My Friends.

Other missions that involve him are:

Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

We Gotta Live Together

Forward to Death

Belly of The Beast

All Along the Watchtower

Wakako Okada

Wakako works in Japantown as a fixer. You know him from the start of the game. Her place of work is a pachinko parlor on Jig-Jig Street.

You will be contacted by her for several missions. You will work with her in the mission “Down On The Street”.

Placide

There is a gang of Netrunners called the Voodoo Boys. They work from Pacifia and Placide is a member of this gang.

He is the second in command in this gang. You will hear about him first in the mission M’ap Tann Pelen from Mr. Hands, Pacifica’s fixer.

Other missions involving him are:

M’ap Tann Pelen

I Walk the Line

Transmission

Maman Brigitte

She is the commander of the Voodoo Boys. She is a very skilled Netrunner. She is introduced in the mission I Walk The Line the first time.

I Walk the Line

Transmission

Alt Cunningham

Alt is the best Netrunner in Night City despite the presence of big Netrunner gangs. She was Jhonny Silverhand’s girlfriend.

Everything changed after she was taken by Arasaka because of her Soulkiller program. Arasaka wanted control of that program.

You will get to know about her in the transmission main mission.

Missions involving her are:

Transmission

Never Fade Away

Where Is My Mind

Sandayu Oda

He is Goro Takemura’s student, a trained Cyberninja, and Hanako Arasaka’s bodyguard. You will hear about him first at the start of the mission “Down on the Street”.

There Takemura and V will try to convince him about the reality of what happened to Saburo Arasaka.

Missions involving him are:

Down on the Street

Play It Safe

Hanako Arasaka

By the last name, it is obvious that she belongs to the Arasaka family. She is Saburo’s daughter. She is also a Netrunner along with runny a part of Arasaka corporation.

She is a private person and not a lot is known about her. You will hear about her existence in the Down on the street mission.

You will see her the first time in the mission Play It Safe.

Missions that involve her are:

Play It Safe

Search and Destroy

Nocturne Op55N1

Last Caress

Totalimmortal

Anders Hellman

With a specialization in neural networks, Anders is the bioengineer lead at Arasaka corporation. You will know about him in the main mission called Ghost Town.

He is the creator of the Relic. You will see him in the mission the Life During Wartime as well.

Missions involving him are:

Life During Wartime

Last Caress

Where Is My Mind

Adam Smasher

He is an employee mercenary for the Arasaka family. He is the one who murdered Johnny Silverhand when he attacked Arasaka Corporation in 2023.

You will see him in the mission Totalimmortal but you will hear about him before as well.

Missions involving him are: