Activision Patents Dynamic Music To “Boost Player Performance”

Activision wants its multiplayer games to switch between dynamically generated music compositions based on in-game events which the publisher refers to as “customized musical elements” for online players.

According to a patent filing from last month, Activision is looking into a machine learning system which can collect player-related data such as performance and gameplay styles; based on which the model can identify player moods. Once a particular gameplay trigger takes place such as the completion of a level, the patented system will generate and play a music composition for players.

The application describes methods and systems for dynamically generating a music clip for rendering at client devices in a multi-player gaming network. Player data and event data are acquired and classified into two or more profiles. The music clip is then generated by identifying a mood based on one of the two or more event profiles and one of the two or more player profiles and modulating one or more music elements of a segment of audio data based on the identified mood.

The said patented system actually runs deep. The dynamically generated music takes into account various musical elements such as beat, meter, tempo, syncopation, rhythm, dynamics, melody, intensity, theme, harmony, chord, progression, and many others.

It is important to note that such mood- and event-based music compositions do exist in modern-day games. Devil May Cry, for example, changes its music based on how long and how efficiently players can perform combo strings. Doom and Doom Eternal, as another example, switches to a fast-paced music to pump blood when players enter into demonic frays. Activision though is envisioning an environment where musical compositions are generated on the fly.