In this Pokemon GO Burn Drive Genesect Raid guide, we’ll give you the best counters for the raid and tips on catching the Burn Drive Genesect.

Pokemon GO Burn Drive Genesect Raid

The bug and steel type Genesect will be making a return in Pokemon Go on the 5th of January, and the raid will last till the 12th of January.

The 300 million years old Genesect has been brought back to life by team Plasma.

However, for this particular 21st-century Genesect, Magnet Bomb, and Hyper Beam are not the only charged attacks you need to look out for.

The Genesect has received an upgrade, which gives it the ability to have different Drives. This guide will focus on the Burn Drive.

Before we dig into the best counters for the raid, let’s take a look at some of the stats of this new and upgraded Genesect:

Regular CP: 1916 CP

Weather Boost CP (Rainy and Snowy): 2385 CP

Best Genesect Counters

Burn Drive Genesect might have received a huge cannon at its back to blast you with its new fire version of the Techno Blast. However, it’s still weak to fire types.

Luckily, Pokemon Go is already overloaded with fire type Pokemon’s that can be brought out for the Genesect raids.

Also, Genesect’s Techno Blast is considerably weak against other fire types.

Mega Charizard X/Y (Fast Attack: Fire Spin, Charged Attack: Blast Burn)

Mega Houndoom (Fast Attack: Fire Fang, Charged Attack: Flame Thrower)

Reshiram (Fast Attack: Fire Fang, Charged Attack: Overheat)

Moltres (Fast Attack: Fire Spin, Charged Attack: Overheat)

Darmanitan (Fast Attack: Fire Fang, Charged Attack: Overheat)

Chendelure (Fast Attack: Fire Spin, Charged Attack: Overheat)

Blaziken (Fast Attack: Fire Spin, Charged Attack: Blast Burn)

Heatran (Fast Attack: Fire Spin, Charged Attack: Flamethrower)

Entei (Fast Attack: Fire Fang, Charged Attack: Overheat)

Infernape (Fast Attack: Fire Spin, Charged Attack: Blast Burn)

Flareon (Fast Attack: Fire Spin, Charged Attack: Overheat)

Typhlosion (Fast Attack: Incinerate, Charged Attack: Blast Burn)

Pyroar (Fast Attack: Fire Fang, Charged Attack: Overheat)

Ho-Oh (Fast Attack: Incinerate, Charged Attack: Fire Blast)

Magmortar (Fast Attack: Fire Spin, Charged Attack: Fire Punch)

Arcanine (Fast Attack: Fire Fang, Charged Attack: Flame Thrower)

Delphox (Fast Attack: Fire Spin, Charged Attack: Flamethrower)

Salamence (Fast Attack: Fire Fang, Charged Attack: Fire Blast)

In case you have non-mega counters, then they’ll get the job done as well since the raid is a pretty straightforward one.

However, if you have shadow and mega counters, then the raid will be much easier, and it can be carried out with 2 trainers.

It is still better to have at least 3 trainers at hand to be on the safe side.