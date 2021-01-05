Microsoft Trademarks Xbox Series XS, New All-Digital Console Coming?

Microsoft and Xbox have just apparently trademarked something called the Xbox Series XS, fueling speculation on what it might be referring to. Two different Xbox consoles were launched with the new generation, one (the X) focused on performance while the other (the S) is focused on budget. So what’s the XS?

It’s possible that Microsoft is intending to pull a similar act to Playstation. Playstation also released two different versions of the Playstation 5, one with a disk drive, and one without. Both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S have a disc drive, so it may be an attempt at imitation.

Of course, Microsoft could also be hedging their bets in case of another mid-generation upgrade like the Xbox One X did for the Xbox One last generation. The Xbox Series XS could be a step up in power from the already hugely powerful Xbox Series X, though, again, we only have the trademark to go on.

There’s also the possibility that it might be referring to a console that’s set to come out at the start of the next generation entirely. While that’s probably the longest shot of all of the possible reasons, development on consoles often starts years in advance, especially since we were hearing about the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X for years prior to their releases.

But if it’s one of the first two, it might be a welcome addition for people who like their consoles more powerful, or were looking at the discless version of the Playstation 5 with a great deal of envy. Either way, hopefully Microsoft will give more information on the Xbox Series XS, and exactly what it’s intended for, at a later date.

In the meantime, you can find the actual trademark by following this link, and form your own conclusions about the XS.