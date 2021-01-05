Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 5 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Season 5 week 5 challenges are now live, and many of this week’s challenges are based around gnomes. Out of this week’s 7 challenges, 3 involve gnomes. In this Fortnite Chapter 2 guide, we have listed all the Week 5 challenges and how you can complete them.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges

Below are all the 7 challenges of Season 5 Week 5 of Fortnite.

Epic Quests

Find the buried Blue Coin in Retail Row

Deal damage while crouched (500)

Dig up Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park (1)

Search chests or ammo crates (15)

Collect Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Holly Hedges (1)

Bury Gnomes in Pleasant Park or Retail Row (2)

Legendary Quest

Eliminate IO Guards

Completing the Epic Quests will net you 20,000 XP, whereas completing the Legendary Quest will grant you with a hug 55,000 XP.

While some of the challenges, such as dealing damage while crouched and searching chests or ammo crates, are straightforward, some of the other challenges will require a bit of roaming around to find the exact locations.

For you, we will explain all those Fortnite season 5 week 5 quests so that you can complete them easily.

Where to find the Blue Coin in Retail Row



The blue coin is located near the fences of one of the houses in Retail Row. Go to Retail Row to find and collect the blue coin.

Dig up Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park



In this challenge, you need to go to Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park to dig up the gnomes. Fort Crumpet is located North West of Sweaty Sands.

See the below picture to know the exact dig location for the gnomes.

The image below shows the dig locations for the gnomes in Pleasant Park.

Collect Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Holly Hedges



In Fort Crumpet, one of the gnomes is on the ground floor under the stairs, and the second one is near the cash register inside the gift shop.

In Holly Hodges, one gnome is located in the garden area of the central building, and the other one is located near the holiday tree area.

Bury Gnomes in Fort Crumpet or Retail Row



Again, you need to head to Fort Crumpet, this time with the task of burying two gnomes there. One of the locations is near the east wall of the fort.

And the other one is in the dead center of the fort. Check out the image below for more information.

For Retail Row, check out the image below for the locations to bury the gnomes.