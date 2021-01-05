Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 4 Challenges Guide

In this Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenges Guide we will briefly discuss all the new challenges and quests that came right before the Christmas break with Week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenges

Week 4 of Fortnite Season 5 came right before Christmas break with a new set of challenges to complete and continue the battle pass grind.

This week’s challenges are a breeze with only 2 challenges that take us to specific areas on the map.

Here is a list of challenges in Week 4 of Fortnite.

Eliminations within 5m (1)

Elimination while below 50 health (1)

Eliminations at full health and shields (1)

Destroy Enemy Structures with a pickaxe (10)

Damage opponents with a pickaxe (100)

Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm

Ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck.

Almost all of these challenges are extremely easy and will be completed as you play every day.

Only the last 2 challenges are a little tedious and we will talk about those in detail.

Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm

To complete this challenge all you need to do is go to the remnants of Tomato town and head for the barn of the Orchard. You can find the basket inside this barn.

Another basket is located on the farm to the south. Once you collect the basket, your weekly challenge will be completed.

Ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck

To complete this challenge, just head to the Tomato Shrine in Tomato Town.

It is located on the roof of the Pizza Shop. Head to the shrine, ignite it, and dance to complete your weekly challenge.

Legendary Challenge for Week 4

This week’s legendary challenge is also cheese. All you have to do is deal damage to other players from above. This task can easily be achieved in a few games of Team Rumble.