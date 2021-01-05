Despite Controversies, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Still Steam’s Top Seller

Cyberpunk 2077 is still the center of attention in the video game industry. Be it for better or worse, CD Projekt’s new title is the protagonist. After almost a month after its release, Cyberpunk 2077 is still the top seller on Steam. In fact, it’s been the top seller for 7 weeks in a row, including its pre-order period.

Thanks to SteamDB, we can have a weekly overview of what games are trending on Steam. That is true for both playability and sales. As it seems, players are not easily discouraged and are still “investing” in Cyberpunk 2077, making it a Steam Top Seller for 7 weeks straight. Here’s the list of the top 10 games on Steam right now:

Cyberpunk 2077 Sea of Thieves Valve Index VR Kit Rust Hades Raft Phasmophobia Grand Theft Auto 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Operation Broken Fang

It’s true that top sellers are not always indicative, especially when there’s a big sale ongoing. Right now, Steam has its Winter Sales underway, which means that some games like Raft and Hades and Rust are high in demand.

However, this is not the case for Cyberpunk 2077. The game is still new and is not in sale right now. Also, players that intend to buy it on sale are most likely to get it on GOG since its price is lower for the platform on third-party seller stores.

When it comes to playability, Cyberpunk 2077 is a tough cookie. On release, the game had more than 1 million concurrent players on Steam. Right now, it’s down to 165.000 according to SteamDB. However, this number will bounce back as soon as more content and bug fixes are implemented.

Cyberpunk 2077 still needs some patch fixes PC, PS4 and Xbox One in order to reach the smooth performance of PS5 and Xbox Series. For what it’s worth, upcoming content updates and the release of its multiplayer segment will rise its popularity more and more each time.