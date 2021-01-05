Cyberpunk 2077 Player Numbers Lower Three Times As Fast As Witcher 3 On Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 is not having a good time. While the game has been anticipated for years, ever since 2013 when it was first announced, the game has not proven to live up to anybody’s expectations. Cyberpunk 2077 player numbers have decreased three times as fast as The Witcher 3’s on Steam, despite the game’s hype.

This is all most likely because of the huge amounts of bad press the game has gotten over the past several weeks. Gamers and games journalists alike have been criticizing the game endlessly for a huge amount of bugs that have plagued the title, even after multiple delays in development and a large amount of crunch.

Considering that some of these delays were supposedly intended to make sure the game ran smoothly on the Xbox One and Playstation 4, CD Projekt RED being caught in a lie has done a great deal to erode the goodwill they’ve built up over the Witcher games, and Cyberpunk 2077 player numbers confirm it.

Cyberpunk 2077 will likely be much more polished when the versions actually intended to be played on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X are released sometime this year (the only current console versions are for last-gen consoles), but whether the game’s reputation will recover remains to be seen.

The game seems to still be performing well on PC, likely due to the greater power of most PCs that the game is being played on. This, in turn, only cements how unoptimized the game was for the Xbox One and Playstation 4, however, despite how much CD Projekt RED claimed that it would run smoothly. It losing players on Steam also brings up that it’s something of a letdown to many gamers.

Regardless, it’s irrefutable that CD Projekt RED has really screwed up Cyberpunk 2077’s development, and not just because of the player numbers; even some of the studio’s investors are suing on the grounds that they were misled about the game. Even if the Cyberpunk 2077 player numbers do end up rising again once the game releases for next-gen consoles, the stain of Cyberpunk 2077’s absolute hash of a release will likely stay with the studio for a very long time to come.