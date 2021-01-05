Pacifica is one of the comparatively smaller districts in Cyberpunk 2077, with a total of two side jobs to offer. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Pacifica Side Jobs guide, you will find the walkthroughs of all the side content in this district.

Cyberpunk 2077 Pacifica Side Jobs

Though there isn’t much in Pacifica in terms of gigs or side jobs, you still can make enough money doing these two side jobs below:

Beat on the Brat: Pacifica Epistrophy: Coastview

Beat on the Brat: Pacifica

Beat on the Brat is basically a bundle on smaller quests. These quests revolve around boxing fights held in the Night City.

So in this mission, you will fight against Ozob. Unfortunately, you can never become as powerful as Ozob.

No matter how much you increase your own level to fight him, he will level-up accordingly and will always be able to knock you down within three to four hits.

So what you should be doing to beat him includes getting Gorilla Arms Cyberware in the first place. This will increase the damage you deal.

Next, keep an eye on your stamina and don’t let it drain fully. If it happened, Ozob might charge a three-hit combo at you.

Finally, you must realize that Ozob is too powerful. Thus, it is going to be a long fight and should never try to rush into it.

Keep a distance and only hit him when it is the perfect time, and then back off again. Repeating this will win you the fight eventually.

Depending upon the bet, winning the fight will reward you with 32000 or 64000 eddies.

Epistrophy: Coastview

When you get close to the mission marker, you will see a large yellow zone on the mini-map. This zone represents the area where you might find the rogue Delamain car.

So search through the yellow zone, and once you find the rogue car, you will get a phone call from them. Follow the vehicle then and soon it will stop at an underpass.

There, you will have to deal with several hostile gang members. So finish them off and then head towards the rogue vehicle to start a conversation with them.

They will head over to the main Delamain Corporation after the conversation, and a Delamain AI will contact you to give you the reward for the job. It will be 1140 eddies, +374 Experience and +842 Street Cred Experience