In this Cyberpunk 2077 Badlands Gigs guide, we’ll walk you through all the gigs in Badlands and explain how to complete Badlands Gigs in the best way possible in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Badlands Gigs

Badlands lies outside of Night City and it is brimming with fixers that assign you gigs. If done right, gigs could fetch you a hefty number of eddies, experience, and street cred.

Let’s dive into all of the gigs available in this vast desert, and it all begins when you receive a call from none other than Dakota Smith.

Eastern Gigs

Sparring Partner

Gig Type: Thievery

This mission will be assigned to you by Dakota Smith, and you’ll begin this gig by breaking into a junkyard.

The nearest fast travel point for the Sparring Partner gig is Medeski Fuel Station.

Some ungrateful lad has left a bot in the back of a van in the junkyard and Dakota is interested in the software installed in that bot.

Enter the junkyard by jumping on to the cars on the right side of the entrance and then start looking for a black van.

It is not that far off and to make the hunt easier. Its doors are already open making it easier to access the robot.

What doesn’t make the access easier are the cameras that are spread across the junkyard. Look out for them while you’re on the move

Download the software and head to the drop point. Wait for Dakota’s call, and the gig would be completed.

Rewards: 8580 eddies, +678 Experience, +1524 Street Cred

No Fixers

Gig Type: SOS: Merc Needed

The gig revolves around Iris Tanner who needs to be rescued from the Wraiths gang. The nearest fast travel point for this gig is Edgewood Farm.

Enter the camp through the main entrance. But don’t let that entrance be too heroic since there are turrets nearby, ready to blow you in pieces.

In case you make it past the turrets, there are guards everywhere ready to engage you in a battle. Therefore, stay undercover as much as you can.

Reboot Optics quick hack can help you dodge guards easily. However, if you’re unlucky enough to get spotted, the first thing you need to do is hack into the turrets and get them to your side.

Make your way to the back of the camp and head inside the building. There are two guards inside, one is watching Tanner and another one is inside the garage.

Sneak past the guard in the garage and take down the guard watching Tanner. Afterward, getting Tanner’s car is an optional objective but you do need a car to escape.

Get back to Dakota Smith and speak with him to complete the gig.

Rewards: 5410 eddies, +621 Experience, +1397 Street Cred Experience

Flying Drugs

Gig Type: Agent Saboteur

Wraiths have put up a transmitter that is causing problems for the drones and that transmitter needs to be disabled or destroyed.

The nearest fast travel point for this gig is Sunset Motel.

Make your way to the top of the tower. You’ll run into three guards on your way.

The first one will be encountered at the base of the tower and the remaining two when you’re making your way upstairs.

If you have Technical Ability level 10, you can carry out the mission in stealth and simply disable the transmitter. Otherwise, you’ll have to shoot and destroy the transmitter.

There is also a camera near the transmitter so look out for that.

Escape the camp, and make sure no one is following you. This is when Dakota will call you to mark an end for the gig.

Rewards: 2324 eddies, +633 Experience, +2774 Street Cred Experience

Radar Love

Gig Type: Thievery

The gig will require you to steal a Militech mobile radar station vehicle from the Aldecaldo gang.

The nearest fast travel point for this gig is the Sunshine motel.

Make your way to the roof of the motel and be prepared to run into two guards up there. Once they’ve been taken care of, the coast will be clear.

Head to the garage at the back of the motel and break-in. Having Technical Ability 5 attribute will make it easier for you to break in using the window on the roof.

Get behind the wheel and bring the vehicle back to Dakota Smith to complete the gig.

Rewards: 8580 eddies, +621 Experience, +1397 Street Cred Experience

Dancing on a Mine Field

Gig Type: Special Delivery

A vehicle seems to be trapped in a minefield and not everyone can make it out alive with the vehicle. Therefore, you’re the best man for the job.

Again, the nearest fast travel point for this gig is the Sunshine motel.

Make your way to the mine and approach the vehicle. The route taken to reach the vehicle will be the same route used to exit the minefield.

To make it out alive, use your scanner vision to spot all the active mines. Once you locate an active mine, you can either disable it, shoot it, or hack it.

To disable the mine, you need to have Technical Ability 7. Also, look out for any drones in the vicinity.

Enter the vehicle and bring it back to Dakota Smith to complete the gig

Rewards: 2320 eddies, +565 Experience, +1270 Street Cred Experience

Cyberpsyco Sighting: House on a Hill

For this gig, Regina Jones will send you to kill a cyberpsycho, Russel Greene. Head to the house, where Russel Greene is.

There could be mines that are not visible to the naked eye. Therefore use your scanner to make it inside the house in one piece.

If you find a mine, you can either disable it, hack it, or shoot it. Once you come across Russel Greene use the Cyberware Malfunction quick hack to limit his attacks.

Kill him and loot his body. Then loot Natasha Greene’s body. Finally, go through Russel’s laptop and report to Regina Jones to complete the gig

Rewards: 2170 eddies, +222 Experience, +499 Street Cred Experience

Cyberpsyco Sighting: Second Chances

To complete this gig, you’ll have to kill Zion Wylde. The mission marker will put you in the middle of the desert with nothing but an abandoned car and a dead body.

Look for another dead body nearby, and keep following the trail until you reach a group of buildings.

At the center of the area, there’ll be a huge tower, and this is where your target will be, finding himself safe and comfy with a sniper.

Look for a ladder, but be careful since there are mines in the region, especially near the ladder.

Zion Wylde is 30% weak to poison. Other than that, you can use Cyberware Malfunction to help you in the battle.

Once you’ve won the battle, loot the body and send the required details to Regina Jones to complete the gig.

Rewards: 2170 eddies, +222 Experience, +499 Street Cred Experience

Cyberpsyco Sighting: The Wasteland

For this gig, you’ll be going after Euralio Alma. To find him, use the scanner and follow the blood trail from the crashed truck to the group of buildings.

Given his strong mech suit, the fire won’t do much harm to him. The best tactic against him is to climb on top of a shack roof and then hit him with your tech weapons.

Also, try to destroy the explosive oil tanks nearby to inflict every possible damage on him as you can.

Loot his body afterward, and then send the required information to Regina Jones to complete the gig.

Rewards: 2170 eddies, +666 Experience, +1497 Street Cred Experience

Southern

Big Pete’s Got Big Problems

Gig Type: Gun for Hire

Dakota Smith wants you to kill Big Pete who happens to be a mechanic working for the Wraiths gang.

You cannot expect to take out Big Pete without getting into a fight with Wraiths. Only engage in a fight where it is necessary.

If an antagonist doesn’t seem to notice you, sneak away. If you want to have a dialogue with Big Pete then head to his office first. It is located upstairs.

Read his mails on the computer and then head downstairs to kill him. You’ll have an option of letting him pay you and making him leave town unharmed.

Either way, the gig will be completed when you leave the yellow area marked on the mini-map and receive a call from Dakota Smith.

Rewards: 5410 eddies, +565 Experience, +1270 Street Cred Experience

Goodbye, Night City

Gig Type: SOS: Merc Needed

You’ll be asked to rescue Bruce Welby from an immigrant detention center. There’s an optional objective that’ll ask you to carry out your task without killing any Millitech personnel.

Head over to the detention center and then make your way to the back of the center. There is cloth around the fence, but Millitech personnel can still spot you through it so be careful.

There are also mines along the fence that you need to look out for. Even though you cannot kill any personnel, you can still take out the drones.

Use the door at the back to enter the facility, and keep an eye on your mini-map to have an idea of the nearby personnel.

Head upstairs and have a dialogue with Welby. Reboot Optics can help you avoid being caught.

While on your way out you can either use your Technical Ability 12 to exit the facility or you can exit the same way you entered.

When on your way out, even if you’re spotted it’s not big of a deal and you can just make a run for it.

Drop Welby at the extraction point and wait for him to be picked up to complete the gig.

Rewards: 8580 eddies, +621 Experience, +1397 Street Cred Experience

Trevor’s Last Ride

Gig Type: SOS: Merc Needed

Trevor Brass has been killed by Wraiths and his body now needs to be returned to his family. Unfortunately, the body lies inside the Wraiths’ base.

Climb the cars on the left side of the entrance to enter the base. Make your way to the motel and then look for a hole to drop down below.

Scan all the bodies in the room to find the right body and carry it to the back of the motel. There’ll be a guard inside the room, so look out for him.

Once you’re outside, use quick hacks to sneak out through the main entrance. Find your way to the road, and place Trevor’s body inside the car to complete the gig.

Rewards: 5570 eddies, +565 Experience, +1270 Street Cred Experience

MIA

Gig Type: SOS: Merc Needed

The gig will send you in search of McAdams. McAdams is being held downstairs in an abandoned house that is being protected by enemies.

Watch out for mines around the house upon arrival. The Token ID that will give you access to the room where McAdams is being held is, is placed near a computer in the garage.

If the door doesn’t open even with the token ID, return later and the room will open.

Rescue McAdams and then escape using the vehicle in the garage. Head to the meeting point and wait for Dakota Jones’s driver to arrive.

This will complete the gig.

Rewards: 8580 eddies, +1397 Street Cred Experience