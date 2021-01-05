Our Call of Duty Warzone Best DMR 14 Loadouts Guide takes a dig into some of the best DMR 14 Loadouts in COD Warzone so that you can have your pick out of them.

Call of Duty Warzone Best DMR 14 Loadouts

DMR 14 is a semi-automatic rifle that you can get your hands on once you’ve reached level 49. It has been much talked over within the Warzone community for quite some time now.

With the right tweaks and modifications, you can turn DMR 14 into one of the deadliest rifles in the game.

However, fret not because, in our guide below, we’ll share with you the best builds for DMR 14 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

So, let’s get started!

Loadout # 1 – DMR 14 & Diamatti

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 16.3″ Titanium

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 30 Rnd

These attachments offer you a vivid vision of the enemy from a fair distance -enough for you to fire up to 30 rounds on the target.

Also, with the Agency Silencer equipped, you can do it all without giving up your red dot on the map.

For minimizing the recoil, the Field Agent Foregrip comes into play.

Secondary Weapon

Diamatti: Gets unlocked at level 49.

Using Diamatti, you can rush in the enemy ranks and create havoc, something that you are unable to do with a ranged weapon like DMR 14.

Perks

O.D

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The EOD perk reduces the HP that you lose due to fires and explosives while Amped allows you to quickly switch your weapons.

Planting C4 lets you surprise your enemy with a hefty blow and Heartbeat Sensor allows you to detect nearby threats. Using the Ghost perk, you also get informed of opponents’ Heartbeat Sensor.

Loadout # 2 – DMR 14 & MAC-10

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 20.8″ Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 30 Rnd

This is yet another killer set of attachments. What stands it apart from the first loadout’s attachments is its 20.8″ Task Force Barrel and the Axial Arms 3x.

Both of them combine to make it possible for you to target your enemies at a much greater range, without any cost to your recoil control.

Secondary Weapon

MAC-10: Unlocked at level 15 in the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Perks

O.D

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

As for the secondary weapon and perks, they are mostly the same as for the first build except for MAC-10, Overkill, and Semtex.

MAC-10 is particularly useful when it comes to close-range skirmishes. Coupling it with the Overkill perk allows you to use it as a primary weapon, meaning that you can switch between DRM 14 and MAC-10 much more efficiently.

If we talk about Semtex, this sticky grenade really comes in handy when you’re either reloading or damaged heavily.

Build # 3 – DMR 14 & MP5

Attachments

Barrel: 20.8″ Task Force

Ammunition: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

For this loadout, the difference comes in ammunition and Rear Grip.

Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag offers you 40 rounds on a single magazine along with a quicker reload speed. So, it is pretty handy in situations when you’re up against a storm of foes.

On the other hand, the SASR Jungle enhances your Flinch Resistance, allowing your aim to remain stable when you take a bullet.

Secondary Weapon

MP5: Unlocks at Level 5/Level 12 (newer version)

Like the Diamatii pistol and MAC-10, MP5 lets you take on your enemies at a closer range so it complements quite well with DMR 14.

Perks

Cold Blooded/Double Time/EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: C4/Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

We have explained perks and throwables in the other loadouts; they pretty much serve the same purpose here.

As for Cold Blooded and Double Time – equipping Cold Blooded lets you avoid getting detected by thermal scope while Double Time assists you in evading enemies or surprising them through a witty flank.