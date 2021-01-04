In this Cyberpunk 2077 Santo Domingo Gigs guide, we will get you up to speed with everything you need to know about the gigs in Santo Domingo in Cyberpunk 2077, including their locations, their types, and what you need to do to complete them.

Cyberpunk 2077 Santo Domingo Gigs

In Cyberpunk 2077, Gigs are tasks that are assigned to you by fixers. Completing the side quest gigs will get you many different rewards.

In the Santo Domingo area, there are 2 fixers present which are located in Arroyo and Rancho Coronado.

Below we have separated the gigs in the Santo Domingo region of CP 2077 by the districts they are found in.

Arroyo

Serious Side Effects Gig

Gig Type: Search and Recover

Difficulty: Very High

In this gig, your objective will be to find and recover the beta acid container. This gig also has an optional objective which is to find Booker Updike.

These objectives will be completed in the Dewdrop Inn. When you arrive at the Inn, talk to the receptionist to obtain a key.

Booker Updike is located in room 103 while the beta acid container is present in Room 203.

After getting the container, exit the motel and drop it off at the marked location to complete the side mission gig.

Rewards: $2940, 678 EXP, 1524 Street Cred

Hacking the Hacker

Gig Type: Agent Saboteur

Difficulty: Moderate

In this gig, your objective will be to sabotage the hideout of 6th Street gang and kill Lucius. Head to the megabuilding and use the elevator to get to the Apartment floor #19.

Kill the guards there and then proceed to the hideout and kill all the enemies there. This will complete the main objective of sabotage.

Exit the building and reach the drop point to finish the gig.

Rewards: $6340, 565 EXP, 1270 Street Cred

Severance Package Gig

Gig Type: Thievery

Difficulty: Moderate

In this gig, your objective will be to steal an item from the factory. Sneak into the factory through the north gate where you can kill 3 enemies silently.

Then go to the security office and disable the surveillance of the factory.

The item you need to steal is located on the 2nd floor so make your way there and to the objective marker to loot the purple box.

Then exit the factory to finish the gig.

Rewards: $6340, 565 EXP, 1150 Street Cred

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Under the Bridge

Gig Type: Cyberpsycho Sighting

Difficulty: N/A

In this gig, your objective will be to find and kill the Cyberpsycho. This cyberpsycho is under the highway bridge in Santo Domingo.

After you find and kill it, search the surrounding to find “Archived Conversation: Tamara Cosby and Tony Ludic”.

This will finish the gig and start another linked activity.

Rewards: $2540, 244 EXP, 548 Street Cred

Rancho Coronado Gigs

Error 404

Gig Type: Agent Saboteur

Difficulty: Moderate

In this gig, your objective is to find and install the malware in a server causing anti-Holt propaganda. This server is located in a garage complex.

When you enter the garage, there will be an enemy you will have to neutralize and then hack the computer.

From the office, head right to find the server and install the malware. There will be 6 enemies who you will have to take out so you can install the malware without any issue.

After you install the malware, exit the building to complete the gig.

Rewards: $2700, 565 EXP, 1270 Street Cred

For My Son

Gig Type: Gun for Hire

Difficulty: Moderate

In this gig, your objective will be to take out Logan Garcia. Head to the marked location and find and kill Logan Garcia to complete the gig.

Rewards: $8580, 565 EXP, 1270 Street Cred

Cuckoo’s Nest

Gig Type: SOS Merc Needed

Difficulty: Moderate

In this gig, you need to rescue Jasmine Dixon from the Night City Hospital. Head to the hospital building and enter it. Disable the cameras in the Lobby and then head right.

Take out the doctor in the room on the left to reach the end of the restricted hallway.

Now head upstairs to find Jasmine who will be inside a cell-like room.

Escort her out of the building and to the fixer’s car to finish the gig.

Rewards: $5720, 565 EXP, 1270 Street Cred

Family Matters

Gig Type: Search and Recover

Difficulty: N/A

In this gig, your objective will be to find and recover a chip. Head to the marked location to reach a house. Find a way to enter the house and then look for the chip.

In the basement, you will have to fight with Rose. Take her out and then search another body in the room for the safe key.

Now head back up and open the safe to obtain the chip and complete the gig.

Rewards: $5720, 565 EXP, 1270 Street Cred

Race to the Top

Gig Type: Thievery

Difficulty: Moderate

In this gig, you have to steal some data from the Kendachi Factory area. Once you are inside the factory building, head to the marked room, taking out all the enemies you face in the way.

Interact with the computer to download the data. Then exit the building to finish the gig.

Rewards: $1960, 565 EXP, 1270 Street Cred

Going-Away Party Gig

Gig Type: SOS Merc Needed

Difficulty: Moderate

In this quest, you will need to rescue Flavia. Head to the marked location and take out everyone in the hideout. Head to the second floor to find Flavia.

Escort her out to the garage and then drive her to the drop-off area to finish the gig.

Rewards: $9050, 565 EXP, 1270 Street Cred

Breaking News

Gig Type: Agent Saboteur

Difficulty: Moderate

In this gig, your objective will be to install a tracker on a van. Head to the marked location and then find the van.

If you remain undetected throughout all the gig, you will get paid more. Install the tracker and then leave the area to finish the gig.

Rewards: $6340 if you complete the mission undetected, 565 EXP, 1240 Street Cred

The Union Strikes Back Gig

Gig Type: Gun for Hire

Difficulty: Moderate

In this gig, your objective is to take out Vic Vega. Head inside the C Team building and to the reception area.

Talk to her and after she leaves, use her computer to find Vic’s location. Now head to the office of Vic and take him out, eliminating everyone you find in the way.

After you kill him, take his body to the drop point and dispose of it in the marked vehicle to finish the gig.

Rewards: $9280, 565 EXP, 1240 Street Cred

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Discount Doc

Gig Type: Cyberpsycho Sighting

Difficulty: Moderate

In this gig, your objective will be to find and neutralize the Cyberpsycho. Head to the marker location to find him and kill him.

After you kill him, search the surrounding area to find “Doesn’t Look Good” and “Send a Crew” shard. After this, the gig will finish, and another activity will start.

Rewards: $2290, 222 EXP, 499 Street Cred