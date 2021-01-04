The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Actually Uses Miis For NPCs

It turns out that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild uses the Nintendo Mii avatar creation software to generate many of its non-playable characters.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, self-proclaimed “Mii expert” “I’m Alice” stated that Nintendo upgraded its classic UMii format to design non-playable characters in Breath of the Wild. UMii was used to create avatars on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. The same technology requires some additional inputs to convert the same avatars into refined facial features to be used in the game. The ending result is actually quite astounding when factoring in that Breath of the Wild was released in 2017 and the UMii format was around back in 2012.

Hi, Mii expert here. Turns out, the NPCs in TLoZ:BotW use an advanced version of the Mii format. This means that with modding, you can inject Miis into the game. 🙂 Thinking about opening commissions for Mii injects, both screenshot/images of your Mii and mod downloads! pic.twitter.com/8NfVr4zyqA — i'm alice (@HEYimHeroic) January 4, 2021

Even more interesting is the fact that players can go through the same pipelines to inject their own Mii avatars in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as non-playable characters. While the modding will require a bit of work and is not that simple, the whole revelation does open up new doors. With a sequel in development, how amazing would it be for Nintendo to allow players to customize their own likeness into the game?

The currently dubbed Breath of the Wild 2 was last rumored to be slated for a release around the holiday season of 2021. The sequel was announced more than a year ago and early rumored derailed fans into believing a release within 2020. COVID-19 may perhaps have resulted in development delays. Nintendo has promised to be provided new updated in 2021. That and senior producer Eiji Aonuma has assured Breath of the Wild 2 to be in active development.