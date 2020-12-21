Yakuza Remastered Collection Will Release in Japan for PC

Yakuza Remastered Collection is releasing next month on PC. For gamers in Japan, its release is a split end as Like a Dragon never saw a full release in the country. However, Ryu Ga Gotoku studio announced that the collection will see a full release on PC for Japan. Fans have nothing to worry about.

According to the studio, Yakuza Remastered Collection will release in Japan on January 28th 2021 followed by the launch of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life in March. Those will be the release dates for Japan as well, as the original announcement states. Here’s what Ryu Ga Gotoku says on Twitter:

Title for Xbox One / PC

“The Yakuza Remastered Collection” will be released on January 28, 2021

In addition, “Yakuza 6: The Song of Life” will be released on March 25, 2021! It can be purchased from Japan and can be enjoyed in the same Japanese as the original version. 🐉 * In-game specifications are based on the Western version.

The Yakuza publisher, Sega realized that the Yakuza franchise is particularly popular in Japan as well as the West, so it makes total sense for releases to coincide. Although the popularity of Yakuza games is not big in the west the sales suggested otherwise.

To everyone’s surprise, the Yakuza 6 sales in Japan were equal to sales in the west.

The Yakuza Remastered Collection releases on January 28th 2021 for Xbox One as well as PC. The collection, which was released for Playstation 4 last year includes:

Yakuza 3 Remastered, available since August 20, 2019

Yakuza 4 Remastered, available since October 29, 2019

Yakuza 5 Remastered, available since February 11, 2020

On PC, the collection will be available on Steam and the Microsoft Store. SEGA also announced that both the Remastered Collection as well as Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be available through Xbox Game Pass. Note that Yakuza 0, Kiwami 2 and Kiwami are already available through the Game Pass, even on PC.