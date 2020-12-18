New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Expansion Brings More River Raids, Coming February

Along with the various content that’s coming around for the holidays this year, Ubisoft has announced that a new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion will also be coming out in February of next year. This expansion, focused around river raiding and full of new loot to get in three new replayable maps.

The three replayable maps that players will have access to in the expansion will allow players to gather new gear, silver, runes, and books of knowledge, along with a new settlement building, the Jomsviking Hall. The building allows players to recruit more Jomsvikings to accompany them on raids.

We’ll likely learn more about this new expansion as the release date gets closer, but along with that news, Ubisoft also gave us some more information about the Yule event happening now as Christmas gets closer. Ravensthorpe will be gaining new buildings, and there will also be more loot.

Considering how important raids are in the game, the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion bringing more river raids for Eivor to go on is a big plus to allow more replayability, especially given all of the new loot that you can get from each raid.

This is only the first season of the game, as well, so we’ll likely be getting even more DLC in the future that can be used to help build Ravensthorpe, whether it’s more raids and assaults, more buildings, new storylines, and more, especially given the various different story DLCs that were released for Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey.

But in the meantime, players can have some fun in the game and take part in the settlement’s Yule festivities before the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion for river raiding releases in February on all platforms. Yule apparently won’t be the only celebration intended for the village in the future, either, so keep an eye out for more revelers.