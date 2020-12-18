Hades Cross-Save Now Available For Nintendo Switch And PC

Only two months after originally releasing on the Nintendo Switch, developer Supergiant Games has announced that Hades cross-save is now available on the PC and Nintendo Switch. The feature had originally been delayed to ensure that the Switch port would meet its release date in September, to be added later.

Hades is a roguelike game that is set in Greek mythology. Players take on the role of Zagreus, who in the game’s mythology is the son of Hades and Persephone, who is constantly attempting to escape the Underworld to live on Mount Olympus with his mother. To get there, Zagreus has to fight his way through each layer of the Underworld, meeting (and often fighting) various other characters from Greek myth along the way.

The game has received a great deal of popularity over the two years of its Early Access, and was even in the running for multiple categories at the Game Awards. Hades cross-save will also make it so that if you’ve been playing the game on PC but want to move to the Switch, you don’t have to give up all your progress.

Supergiant also included the process of utilizing the game’s cross-save mechanic so that no mistakes are made. To take advantage, all you have to do is go to the “Cross-Saves” section on the main menu and connect your Steam or Epic Games account. However, be sure to save your games in different slots for different platforms.

While there hasn’t been any indication that the game will be coming to other platforms as of yet, now that Hades cross-save is a thing, hopefully various other platforms will allow their own players to take journeys through the Underworld on the Xbox Series X or Playstation 5.

If you want to try out Hades for yourself, the game is currently available on PC or Nintendo Switch.