Overwatch 2 News Planned For BlizzConline

Blizzard Entertainment will be sharing an update for Overwatch 2 in the coming months but at the same time has also asked fans to “manage their expectations.”

While summing up the year-long progress of the first Overwatch in a new developer update, game director Jeff Kaplan confirmed that players will be able to learn more about the upcoming sequel at BlizzConline. Whether that covers gameplay footage or not remains to be determined. Kaplan though did note that Overwatch 2 “still has ways to go,” which pretty much shuts down speculations that the sequel was being planned for release early next year.

“Can’t wait to talk to you more about Overwatch 2. Can’t wait to show you more with Overwatch 2,” said Kaplan. “We know it’s been too long, we know we’ve been quiet. We still have a ways to go, just to manage expectations, but we’re working extremely hard. We want this game to be great for you, both the live game and the upcoming sequel.”

Overwatch 2 has been in the dark for more than a year now. The sequel was more recently rumored to have gone into an early beta where internal and invite-only testers have allegedly started playing to relay feedback to the developer.

Overwatch 2 reportedly remains in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Blizzard Entertainment is yet to confirm if the sequel will be landing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which may as well happen through backwards compatibility of the new consoles.

BlizzConline will be the first virtual iteration of the annual BlizzCon convention. The two-day event will take place between February 9 and 20 in 2021 and be free to stream. BlizzConline will be replacing BlizzCon 2020 which was supposed to take place last month but was cancelled months back due to COVID-19.

Elsewhere, in addition to news about Overwatch 2, Blizzard has teased to be revealing a brand new class for Diablo 4 during the two-day virtual convention as well.