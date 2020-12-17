Appalachia in Fallout 76 is infested with Feral Ghouls all about and will attack you on sight. In this Fallout 76 Feral Ghoul Locations Guide, we’ll show you where to find the most of the bunch and where you can find a few of the special ones.

Fallout 76 Feral Ghoul Locations

Feral Ghouls are hostile but unable to use any dangerous weapons against the player. They were former humans that suffered mutation and became zombies essentially. With all of their hair and brain function gone, they live to harm everyone and everything they find in their sight.

Uncommon Feral Ghouls

There are a number of exceptional or tougher Feral Ghouls you’ll find throughout your stories or in specific locations.

J47

Interact with the DMV terminal at the Charleston Capitol Building. All you have to do is ‘Boot up Department C’ You will find a number of feral ghouls rushing to your location along with the diseased feral ghoul.

Freddie Lang

Unfortunately, the leader of the Blackwater Bandits’ raider gang mutated into a Feral Ghoul and can be found as a glowing feral ghoul in the Blackwater Mine.

Feral Ghoul Officers

Ghoul Officers can appear randomly amongst a pack of feral ghouls and drop nuclear keycards that give you Appalachian launch codes.

Red – Corroded Feral Ghoul found in Vault Mission: Meltdown.

Lucas – Legendary Feral Ghoul found in Vault Mission: Meltdown.

Cole – Legendary Feral Ghoul found in Vault Mission: Meltdown.

Billy – Legendary Feral Ghoul found in Vault Mission: Meltdown.

Harvey Tinley – Feral ghoul in Clarksburg.

Agent Kensington – Legendary glowing feral ghoul found in Solomon’s pond in Strange Bedfellows.

Feral Ghoul Locations

You’ll mostly find Feral Ghouls in packs. Note that you might not find many if the area’s crowded, so just choose a different spot to take your farming business to.