Appalachia in Fallout 76 is infested with Feral Ghouls all about and will attack you on sight. In this Fallout 76 Feral Ghoul Locations Guide, we’ll show you where to find the most of the bunch and where you can find a few of the special ones.
Fallout 76 Feral Ghoul Locations
Feral Ghouls are hostile but unable to use any dangerous weapons against the player. They were former humans that suffered mutation and became zombies essentially. With all of their hair and brain function gone, they live to harm everyone and everything they find in their sight.
Uncommon Feral Ghouls
There are a number of exceptional or tougher Feral Ghouls you’ll find throughout your stories or in specific locations.
J47
Interact with the DMV terminal at the Charleston Capitol Building. All you have to do is ‘Boot up Department C’ You will find a number of feral ghouls rushing to your location along with the diseased feral ghoul.
Freddie Lang
Unfortunately, the leader of the Blackwater Bandits’ raider gang mutated into a Feral Ghoul and can be found as a glowing feral ghoul in the Blackwater Mine.
Feral Ghoul Officers
Ghoul Officers can appear randomly amongst a pack of feral ghouls and drop nuclear keycards that give you Appalachian launch codes.
- Red – Corroded Feral Ghoul found in Vault Mission: Meltdown.
- Lucas – Legendary Feral Ghoul found in Vault Mission: Meltdown.
- Cole – Legendary Feral Ghoul found in Vault Mission: Meltdown.
- Billy – Legendary Feral Ghoul found in Vault Mission: Meltdown.
- Harvey Tinley – Feral ghoul in Clarksburg.
- Agent Kensington – Legendary glowing feral ghoul found in Solomon’s pond in Strange Bedfellows.
Feral Ghoul Locations
You’ll mostly find Feral Ghouls in packs. Note that you might not find many if the area’s crowded, so just choose a different spot to take your farming business to.
- 98 NAR Regional
- Abandoned mine shaft 2
- Abandoned mine shaft 4
- Abandoned mine shaft 5
- Abandoned mine shaft 6
- Alpine River Cabins
- AMS Testing Site
- Anchor Farm
- Appalachian Antiques
- Arktos Pharma
- Autumn Acre Cabin
- Bastion Park
- Becker Farm
- Big B’s Rest Stop
- Billings Homestead
- Black Mountain Ordnance Works
- Bootlegger’s Shack
- Braxson’s Quality Medical Supplies
- Burdette Manor
- Charleston
- Charleston Capitol Building
- Charleston Fire Department
- Charleston Landfill
- Clarksburg
- Cobbleton Farm
- Cow Spots Creamery
- Cranberry Glade
- Creekside Sundew Grove
- Drop Site C2
- Drop Site G3
- East Kanawha Lookout
- Eastern Regional Penitentiary
- Excelsior Model Home
- Firebase LT
- Firebase Major
- Flatwoods
- Flatwoods Lookout
- Flatwoods Tavern
- Flooded trainyard
- Forward Station Alpha
- Forward Station Delta
- Freddy Fear’s House of Scares (Appalachia)
- Garrahan Estate
- Garrahan Mining Headquarters
- Grafton Dam
- Graninger Farm
- Haven Church
- Hawke’s Refuge
- Hemlock Holes Maintenance
- Hornwright Estate
- Johnson’s Acre
- Kanawha County Cemetery
- Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant
- Kerwood Mine
- Kiddie Corner Cabins
- KMAX Transmission
- Knife Edge
- Lady Janet’s Soft Serve
- Lakeside Cabins
- Landview Lighthouse
- Lewisburg
- Lost Home
- Mac’s Farm
- Marigold Pavilion
- Monongah
- Monongah Power Plant
- Monongah Power Plant Yard
- Monongah Power Substation MZ-02
- Monorail elevator
- Morgantown
- Mosstown
- Mount Blair trainyard
- Mountainside Bed & Breakfast
- New Appalachian Central Trainyard
- New River Gorge Bridge
- New River Gorge Resort
- New River Gorge Ropes Course
- Nicholson’s End
- Ohio River Adventures
- Old Mold Quarry
- Overgrown Sundew Grove
- Pioneer Scout Camp
- Pleasant Hills Cemetery
- Quarry X3
- R & G Processing Services
- Ranger District Office
- Rollins Work Camp
- Sal’s Grinders
- Seneca Rocks Visitor Center
- Shadowbreeze Apartments
- Silva Homestead
- Smith Farm
- Solomon’s Pond
- Sons of Dane Compound
- Southern Belle Motel
- Sparse Sundew Grove
- Spruce Knob
- Spruce Knob Campground
- Sunday Brothers’ Cabin
- Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm
- Superior Sunset Farm
- Survey Camp Alpha
- The Burning Mine
- The Burrows
- The Giant Teapot
- The Thorn (Fallout 76)
- The Vantage
- The Whitespring Golf Club
- Tyler County Dirt Track
- Uncanny Caverns
- US-13C Bivouac
- Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center
- Vault-Tec University
- Veiled Sundew Grove
- Watoga Emergency Services
- White Powder Winter Sports
- Whitespring Lookout
- Willard Corporate Housing