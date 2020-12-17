ESRB Rating Gives Description Of Ruined King Gameplay

Now that Riot Games is branching out from the base League of Legends game into various other genres of game that will take place in the same universe, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is getting close to release. The game’s ESRB page tells us some information on Ruined King gameplay too.

Ruined King, from a League of Legends lore perspective, refers to the Ruined King, the ruler of the Shadow Isles who are responsible for them being the undead-infested hellscape that they are in the game’s present. A team of heroes consisting of Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke must work together in order to uncover the secret of the deadly Black Mist that radiates from the islands.

According to the ESRB page, the game is an isometric RPG where players can explore the pirate city of Bilgewater and various caves, interact with characters, fight enemies in turn-based combat, and complete various quests and tasks over the course of the game.

Along with Ruined King gameplay, the ESRB also explains why the game is rated T for teen, due to various depictions of violence, crude humor, language, and references to alcohol and drinking, but since you’re in Bilgewater, the pirate capital of Runeterra, that’s all to be expected.

If you’re a League player to begin with, at least the three-fourths perspective camera should be familiar to you, even if the game doesn’t play like League of Legends does, but it’s likely that Airship Syndicate, the developers, wanted to start off small and simple.

Alongside the collectible card game Legends of Runeterra, it’s likely that Ruined King will only be one of multiple different League of Legends licensed games that will help the franchise to branch out from simply being one of the world’s most popular MOBA games. The game will be releasing on all platforms sometime in 2021.