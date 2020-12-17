In this Destiny 2 Dawning 2020 Dawning Spirits Farming guide, we’ll be going over the best ways to farm Dawning Spirits in the new Dawning Event.

A new resource has been introduced in Destiny 2 with this year’s Dawning event.

This resource is known as Dawning Spirit, and Destiny players need to accumulate 1,000,000,000 of it collectively before January 5th to finish the seasonal Gift Abundance quest and earn some nifty rewards.

Below, we’ve listed the best ways you can farm these Dawning Spirits in Destiny 2.

Burnt Edge Transit Cookies

The most efficient and quickest way to farm Dawning Spirit is through Rahool.

In this event, you can get Dawning Spirit by delivering cookies to the characters.

Rahool is the best of these characters because he’s willing to take the Burnt Edge Transit cookies, which you cannot give to anyone else.

The recipe for this cookie requires 15 Essence of Dawning. Fortunately, Rahool will hand over 15 Essence of Dawning to you every time you give him a cookie, coupled with one Dawning Spirit.

The best ingredients to use for the cookies are Cabal Oil and Multifaceted Flavors because you can farm them quite easily.

You’ll earn the Multifaceted Flavors from getting multi-kills, and the Cabal Oil is dropped by Cabal enemies.

Spirit of the Season Perk

The exotic ship quest of this event is also a great way to farm Dawning Spirit.

You’ll acquire a perk called ‘Spirit of the Season’ at the end of the ‘And to all a Good Flight’ quest.

This perk is crucial to farm more Dawning Spirit because it grants you a chance to spawn some Dawning Spirit each time you acquire a Dawning ingredient.

It won’t be a whole lot of Dawning Spirit, but you’ll be getting it passively (for free), so you’ll rack up a bunch of it in no time.

Eva Lavante Bounties

If you’re looking for a simpler way to farm Dawning Spirit, then the daily and weekly bounties of Eva Lavante are the way to go.

You’ll get 10 Dawning Spirit per weekly bounty and 2 per daily bounty.

Triumphs

The event-themed triumphs are another simple way to get some Dawning Spirit.

For your initial deliveries, you’ll be rewarded with 5 Dawning Spirit for each group of vendors that you deliver to. These include Banshee-44, Shaxx, Xur, Failsafe and Zavala or Devrim Kay.

If you want to view all the triumphs, open up the Events tab and select the Season of the Hunt category to find the list of triumphs for this season.