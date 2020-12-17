Ask CDPR For Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds, Says GameStop Memo

The quest to refund Cyberpunk 2077 has taken another interesting turn. While CD Projekt Red had stated that players can choose to have their physical copies refunded, retailer GameStop has declined to entertain anything of the sort.

According to an internal memo (via Vice) leaked earlier today, GameStop will adhere to its own policy of not refunding any physical copies which have been opened. GameStop staffers have further been instructed to inform players that an upcoming patch should fix most of the issues plaguing Cyberpunk 2077. However, if players still want to refund their physical copies, they should ask CD Projekt Red directly instead of GameStop.

Sony Interactive Entertainment was likewise refusing to refund digital copies of Cyberpunk 2077 earlier in the week. Sony has its own refund policies as well and which state that a refund is only possible if the purchased game has not been downloaded. Cyberpunk 2077 pre-loads though began a week before release and hence, millions of players ended up download their pre-ordered game.

CD Projekt Red shifted goalposts to clarify that the Polish studio has no special arranagements with Sony and Microsoft. Sony and Microsoft already have refund policies in place and those same ones will be used to either approve or disapprove refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 just like any other game.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released last week on all platforms. The game was a mess of bugs and glitches, and particularly worse on last-generation consoles where performance takes a steep dive. This is despite CD Projekt Red suggest before release that the last-generation versions were “surprisingly” running good.

The developer will now be releasing a patch next week to address some of the said issues before going away for the holidays. A massive patch will then be deployed in January and then in February to hopefully fix Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.