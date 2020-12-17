How to Unlock the Yellow Door on CoD Warzone Rebirth Island

Our Call of Duty Warzone guide will tell you exactly How to Unlock the Yellow Door on Warzone Rebirth Island on the brand new map introduced in the latest update to COD Warzone.

CoD Warzone Rebirth Island Yellow Door

Season one of COD: Warzone is finally out, and it has been creating waves through the Call of Duty Community.

One of its standout features is the Yellow Door Easter Egg hunt on Rebirth Island, in which you have to unlock a yellow door to get yourself some handsome rewards.

Our guide below details a step by step process on how you can do that. So, let’s begin!

How to Unlock the Yellow Door

First things first, you’ll have to search for an unlockable briefcase that randomly spawns anywhere on Rebirth Island.

However, most of the time, you’ll find this briefcase in security near the coasts of Rebirth Island.

Once you’ve retrieved this briefcase, open it up. You’ll find three photos in it that’ll point to three different locations on the Island.

Again, these locations are completely random and change every time.

Anyway, you’ll need to figure out the locations and make your way to them one by one.

There will either be a 2 or 3-digit code written on the wall at each of these destinations. These three codes will later add up to form the code required to open the yellow so note them down.

Ultimately, you will have obtained one 2-digits code and two 3-digits code. Now, all that’s left is for you to head to Headquarters Command Center and insert the code on the yellow door.

But before you do, you must be aware of the pattern of this code.

Pattern of the Yellow Door’s Code

The pattern of the yellow door’s code consists of three parts, separated by small dashes.

Each part of the code pertains to one of the codes that you found so all you have to do is count the number of spaces for each part and input the three codes accordingly.

The final pattern of the code will be something like this: 123-45-678.

Once you’ve successfully opened up the yellow door, go inside to find the Milano blueprint named “Red Room”.

In that room, you’ll be able to get your hands on an all-new SMG, a bunch of loot boxes, and some Legendary blueprints.