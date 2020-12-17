CD Projekt RED Doesn’t Recommend Sony For Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds

It’s safe to say at this point that Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t been what a lot of people were expecting. Due to bugs and glitches after multiple delays, many people are even going so far as to ask for refunds for the game. However, you might not want to ask Sony for Cyberpunk 2077 refunds.

This isn’t surprising in the normal sense; Sony is extremely cagey on game refunds to begin with, unlike Xbox which has provisions for how you can ask for a refund. If you were one of those people who bought the game on an Xbox One or Playstation 4, you may be stuck waiting for the game to get fixed, if it does.

While the Xbox version of the game does have Smart Delivery, allowing you to move it from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X without buying a second copy of the game, you’ll likely have to wait for a while longer until official patches can be released.

Cyberpunk 2077 refunds are definitely putting a black mark on the game for CD Projekt RED. The game does not perform well on either the Xbox One or the Playstation 4, likely due to how much of it was specifically intended to be made for next-generation consoles. PC players are, however, having better luck.

An actual next-gen version of the game will not be available until sometime in 2021, so if you’ve held off on buying the game you’ll still have a while to wait before you can actually play the game as it’s meant to be played, especially if you bought it digitally for the Playstation 4.

Even if you do have more luck than most with Cyberpunk 2077 refunds, it’s unlikely you’ll get your money back. The most you can hope for is Playstation Store credit that you can use to buy a different game. But hopefully CD Projekt RED can arrange something with Sony to make buyers happy.