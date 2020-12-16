Xbox Insiders Granted Access To Outriders Beta

Square Enix will be hosting a private beta for its drop-in, drop-out co-op shooter Outriders in the coming days.

According to an announcement made earlier today, Xbox Insiders will be granted access to a preview build of the game on Xbox One and the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. There are only a limited number of beta slots and which will be given away on first-come first-served basis. Outriders will disappear from the Xbox Insider program once all slots have been filled.

The announcement makes it clear that Outriders remains in active development. There are likely going to be a few issues whether that be related to performance or general gameplay. Square Enix hence is requesting all insiders to refrain from streaming or sharing any media or details about the game.

Interested participants can sign into the Xbox Insider app, head into previews and then Outriders. Choose to join and then wait for the registration process to complete. If there are any available beta slots, the app will direct players to the store and from where they can install the beta build of the game.

Outriders is being developed by People Can Fly, the same developer behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement. The game promises trench warfare battles similar to the cover-based shooting of Gears of War with the chaotic action of Bulletstorm. The game was essentially designed to be a create-your-own-shooter, at least according to People Can Fly.

Outriders was originally supposed to launch alongside the current-generation consoles within the holiday season window before being delayed into early 2021. The game will now land on both of the last and current PlayStation and Xbox console generations as well as PC on February 2, 2021. There will also be a Google Stadia release within the same year but which remains undated.