Stop Blaming Sony, Microsoft For Certifying Cyberpunk 2077, Says Indie Dev

The messy state of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One has raised an important question on the console certification process.

CD Projekt Red recently pointed out that Sony Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft were expecting the game to be fixed before release. In that case why would the two console manufacturers certify Cyberpunk 2077 for release on their last-generation consoles before confirming the state of the game?

Taking to Twitter earlier today, indie developer Rami Ismail pointed out that players should stop blaming Sony and Microsoft for certifying Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. He explained that the certification process has nothing to do with bugs, glitches, and performance issues. That games can still be certified for release on consoles even if they are unplayable.

Ismail further explained that certifying a game for release only ensures that the game will not damage or brick a console on release. That no trademarks are being broken. That an extensive long list of rules are not being broken, none of which deals with bugs, glitches, or performance issues.

“The game should not mess up your console, or your ability to use your console, or break rules and trademarks,” said Ismail. “Certification is NOT stuff like ‘the textures pop up five seconds late’ or ‘objects are floating’ or ‘the game is glitching and my character is T-posing out of the car roof with no pants.’ That has nothing to do with cert, and even if that comes up in cert, that’s not cert’s job.”

The responsibility of the messy state of Cyberpunk 2077 hence fully lies on CD Projekt Red; not on the platforms and not on the platform manufacturers.

CD Projekt Red has admitted to prioritizing PC performance over the last-generation versions of the game. Cyberpunk 2077 has already received two patches since release. A third is now slated for next week before everyone leaves for the holidays. January and February will then see to a major patch each which the developer expects to address most of the issues plaguing the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

