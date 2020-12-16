New Marvel Fortnite Skins Bring Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Taskmaster

Marvel is once again coming to Fortnite in the form of a new skin pack, and various leaks have given us three different heroes and villains skins. Three of the new Marvel Fortnite skins will allow Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster to take part in the game as skins.

The three skins are apparently part of a pack called the “Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack”, but who knows if those are the only three skins that will be in the game so far. We do at least know that the Black Panther skin comes with its own challenges, which will eventually give you the “Wakanda Forever” emote.

While Captain Marvel and Black Panther have already had their movies, Taskmaster will be a sneak peek at one of the antagonists from the upcoming Black Widow movie. Taskmaster is a mercenary villain who in the original Marvel comics can exactly copy the skills and strengths of his targets.

Fortnite is no stranger to getting Marvel skins. The new Marvel Fortnite skins will be joining all of the other skins already available in the game, which includes Ghost Rider, Groot, Deadpool, Thor, Tony Stark, Daredevil, Wolverine, Doctor Doom, Captain America, and many others.

Prior to the release o Avengers: Infinity War, the game even gave players the ability to play as Thanos, the Mad Titan, by picking up an Infinity Gauntlet that would drop somewhere on the map between games. The Captain America skin was a similar promotional deal that came with promotions for Avengers: Endgame.

While we do see three of the new skins so far, there’s no information about when the new Marvel Fortnite skins will be released as part of the “Royalty and Warriors” pack. You’ll just have to keep an eye on any announcements from Epic to see the release date for yourself.