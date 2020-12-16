Just like last year’s Dawning event, you have to once again make cookies for everyone in Destiny 2 Dawning 2020. This guide will show you how to get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2 Dawning 2020 for your recipes.

Destiny 2 Dawning 2020 Dark Ether Cane

The holiday season is around and everyone is taking time out to celebrate, including the Guardians in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2020 Event.

Dark Ether Cane is one of the key ingredients to make cookies via Candy Deadly Ghost, Fried Sha-Dough and Ill-Fortune Cookies recipes.

Dark Ether Cane is said to adds a dark sweetly aroma to anything it touches. Now how do we get it?

Like all the items in the game, Dark Ether Cane can only be obtained as a drop from enemies.

This time, Dark Ether Cane drops as an Uncommon item from killing Scorn enemies. Scorn enemies are of different types, including Ravagers, Raiders, Skreeb, and Mongrels.

The Scorn are common enemies in The Dreaming City and Tangled Shores.

Along these, the best place where you can find lots of Scorn enemies is the Rift Generator public event, which is also good if you need to farm other ingredients as well.

Keep in mind that not all enemies you kill will drop Dark Ether Canes. You will not get the ingredient for every kill, but most probably, every third enemy you kill may drop it. This may vary on your luck.

This is the only way of getting Dark Ether Cane for your Holiday Special Cookies in Dawning 2020.