Best Cyberpunk 2077 Mods For Your Consideration

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here and with that comes the potential of modding Night City in more ways than one. While the modding community is yet to come up with something exceptional, modders continue to land over a dozen or so mods each day. There are hence many mods out there to help players manage their gameplay experience on PC even if by a bit.

Get the correct key bindings

Cyberpunk 2077 for whatever reason forces players to use pre-set keys for in-game actions. These cannot be changed in the current state of the game.

While CD Projekt Red will probably allow players to rebind basic in-game functions down the road, players can install this mod right now to use E to interact instead of F. The mod also allows the mouse scroll for dialogue selection, a single dedicated Left Ctrl for dodging instead of double-tapping, and V to toggle between walk and sprint.

Increase the FOV slider

Cyberpunk 2077 already has a field-of-view slider. This mod increases the maximum FOV value all the way from 30 to 150 with intervals of one instead of five to ensure players can fish-eye most of Night City as possible.

Sharpen up Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 looks beautiful enough by default. Night City though can use a few more touch-ups. This mod adds a reshade preset without any noticeable performance loss at ultra settings and with ray tracing enabled. The resulting visuals are sharper and without any major color alterations.

Playing the original V

Remember the female V protagonist who was first revealed during the E3 2018 gameplay showcase? She went through a little update of her own and with the number of customization presets in the game, players may find it difficult to create a character in her likeness. This mod does that job perfectly and adds a character preset based on the appearance of that E3 2018 V.

Get that Blade Runner feel

The darker and colder vibe of Blade Runner can be achieved in Cyberpunk 2077 to a certain degree. This mod adds a little reshade preset to make visuals a tad darker and with more shadows. If the mod makes already darkers areas difficult to see, adjust its gamma values.

Improve vehicle handling

CD Projekt Red will eventually address how wonky driving can feel at times in the game. Thankfully, there are several Cyberpunk 2077 mods out there to make the handling of cars and bikes less frustrating. This mod in particular shows promise.