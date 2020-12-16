This Call of Duty Warzone Rebirth Island Challenges guide will list down all the tasks and their rewards for Season 1 of CoD BO Cold War.
We will list down descriptions of all the Warzone Rebirth Island challenges and relevant rewards in the new season of Warzone.
Call of Duty Warzone Rebirth Island Challenges & Rewards
A brand new map has been introduced in CoD Warzone as Rebirth Island Event. The event has many challenges and there are some pretty crazy rewards waiting for you to unlock by completing the challenges.
There are a total of 16 challenges in Rebirth Island Event and they are pretty diverse and distinct.
The event is live from 15th December to 4th January 2021, so you will have around three weeks to complete the challenges.
Plunder Piles
You have to collect a total of 200 piles of Plunder from the ground in Rebirth Island.
Reward: Again! Sticker
Vehicle Driving
Drive vehicle for a total of 20 minutes on Rebirth Island.
Reward: BRB Calling Card
Crates
Open a total of 100 crates on Rebirth Island
Reward: Brother Bear Emblem
Killstreak
Buy total of 30 Killstreak items on Rebirth Island
Reward: Corrosive Charm
Contracts
Complete a total of 30 contracts on Rebirth Island
Reward: Experimentation Calling Card
Top 30%
Place in top 30% 15 times on Rebirth Island
Reward: Familiar Fortress
Legendary Kills
Kill a total of 30 foes using legendary weapons on Rebirth Island
Reward: Hazard Warning Sticker
Common Weapon Kills
Kill a total of 300 foes using common weapons on Rebirth Island
Reward: Heroic Sacrifice Calling Card
Enemy’s Vehicle Destruction
Destroy a vehicle carrying enemies
Reward: Loading… Calling Card
Top 30% (2)
Place in top 30% 30 times on Rebirth Island
Reward: Noxious Light Machinegun Blueprint
Top 30% (3)
Place in top 30% 5 times on Rebirth Island
Reward: Rebirth Emblem
Killing Downed Enemies
Kill a total of 100 downed enemies on Rebirth Island
Reward: Reborn Charm
Armor Plates
Use a total of 50 armor plates on Rebirth Island
Reward: Red Bear
Loadout Collection
Collect your loadout a total of 20 times on Rebirth Island
Reward: Shooting Start Emblem
Vehicle Kills
Get a total of 2 kills or assists while in a vehicle on Rebirth Island
Reward: Soviet Space Program Calling Card
Fast Kill
Get a kill before the first circle closes one time on Rebirth Island
Reward: Thunder Bolts Emblem