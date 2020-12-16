This Call of Duty Warzone Rebirth Island Challenges guide will list down all the tasks and their rewards for Season 1 of CoD BO Cold War.

We will list down descriptions of all the Warzone Rebirth Island challenges and relevant rewards in the new season of Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone Rebirth Island Challenges & Rewards

A brand new map has been introduced in CoD Warzone as Rebirth Island Event. The event has many challenges and there are some pretty crazy rewards waiting for you to unlock by completing the challenges.

There are a total of 16 challenges in Rebirth Island Event and they are pretty diverse and distinct.

The event is live from 15th December to 4th January 2021, so you will have around three weeks to complete the challenges.

Plunder Piles

You have to collect a total of 200 piles of Plunder from the ground in Rebirth Island.

Reward: Again! Sticker

Vehicle Driving

Drive vehicle for a total of 20 minutes on Rebirth Island.

Reward: BRB Calling Card

Crates

Open a total of 100 crates on Rebirth Island

Reward: Brother Bear Emblem

Killstreak

Buy total of 30 Killstreak items on Rebirth Island

Reward: Corrosive Charm

Contracts

Complete a total of 30 contracts on Rebirth Island

Reward: Experimentation Calling Card

Top 30%

Place in top 30% 15 times on Rebirth Island

Reward: Familiar Fortress

Legendary Kills

Kill a total of 30 foes using legendary weapons on Rebirth Island

Reward: Hazard Warning Sticker

Common Weapon Kills

Kill a total of 300 foes using common weapons on Rebirth Island

Reward: Heroic Sacrifice Calling Card

Enemy’s Vehicle Destruction

Destroy a vehicle carrying enemies

Reward: Loading… Calling Card

Top 30% (2)

Place in top 30% 30 times on Rebirth Island

Reward: Noxious Light Machinegun Blueprint

Top 30% (3)

Place in top 30% 5 times on Rebirth Island

Reward: Rebirth Emblem

Killing Downed Enemies

Kill a total of 100 downed enemies on Rebirth Island

Reward: Reborn Charm

Armor Plates

Use a total of 50 armor plates on Rebirth Island

Reward: Red Bear

Loadout Collection

Collect your loadout a total of 20 times on Rebirth Island

Reward: Shooting Start Emblem

Vehicle Kills

Get a total of 2 kills or assists while in a vehicle on Rebirth Island

Reward: Soviet Space Program Calling Card

Fast Kill

Get a kill before the first circle closes one time on Rebirth Island

Reward: Thunder Bolts Emblem