Ubisoft Will Release Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.1.0 Tomorrow

A brand new patch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be coming out tomorrow, according to a recent press release by Ubisoft. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.1.0 will be releasing on all of the game’s platforms, and will include various tweaks to balance, performance, stability, and will also be adding new content.

The update will also be adding in some new content to the game. Since Christmas is just around the corner, the Viking holiday of Yule will also be coming to Eivor’s village with the new update. You can take part in various events, earn special loot, and see some special revelers paying your settlement a visit.

When it comes to balancing, various NPC enemies and bosses will be getting some changes as well. NPC power will now be at a maximum of 51 below the player’s, while bosses will match your power should you pass their level during the game, so no more grinding to try and make them a non-threat.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.1.0 has also addressed various issues in regards to graphics, audio, and animation, along with fixing some other issues that relate to performance and stability. For instance, the game should no longer freeze on the splash screen.

Other things that were adjusted with the update include various quests and world events, fixing the world, changing combat, AI, and gameplay, abilities, perks, skills, and the user interface and HUD, in examples that are too many to list here.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a Ubisoft game and therefore it’s going to be pretty buggy even though it’s been weeks since the game released, but if you’ve been waiting for all the bugs to be patched out before starting it, the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.1.0 is a good time to start.

The update will, once again, be releasing tomorrow on all platforms. You can find the official patch notes by following this link.