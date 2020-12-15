Take Two CEO Is Excited For Next-Gen Consoles

Much like many other studios and publishers, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick is very excited to see what next-generation consoles can do. In a recent virtual conference, Zelnick said that Take Two was trying to make the best next-gen experience it can, and we’ve already seen some Take Two on next-gen consoles.

So far the publisher has released two games on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 in the form of NBA 2K21 and Borderlands 3, allowing them to get better graphics and resolution on consoles that are an order of magnitude more powerful than the Xbox One and Playstation 4.

Zelnick said that with quicker load times, better graphics, better memory, and all of the other enhancements that both consoles bring to the table, consumers can expect better experiences with their games, which will in turn help them to buy more games.

Considering the success of Take-Two with games like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, the former of which is making the cross-generational jump, they know all about having games go cross-generational and how successful they can be.

The most evident example of Take Two on next-gen consoles is the fact that Grand Theft Auto 5 has now been ported to three different console generations, having released at the tail end of the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, made it all the way through the Xbox One and PS4 era, and now is coming to the Xbox Series X and PS5 in the future.

We can definitely expect other Take Two games in the future to hold to their philosophy of better user experiences, but we don’t know what other games they plan on bringing to the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 in the coming generation. Hopefully, anything Take Two on next-gen consoles that we end up seeing will be good and hold to that desire for better user experiences.