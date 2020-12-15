Sony, Microsoft Were “Counting” On CDPR To Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Before Release

Cyberpunk 2077 runs terribly on last-generation consoles. Beyond the numerous bugs and glitches are performance woes that beg the question of how exactly was the game passed for release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

According to a conference call from earlier today, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft were aware of the issues plaguing the last-generation versions. The two console manufacturers still certified the game for release because both were “counting” on CD Projekt Red to fix Cyberpunk 2077 before release.

CD Projekt Red was primarily focused on improving PC performance and which sort of put the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions on the back burners. The developer is now planning to release a number of improvements to reduce the bugs and glitches as well as boost performance of the last-generation versions.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving a new patch next week. That will probably be the last one before everyone heads out for the holidays. CD Projekt Red will be then releasing two massive patches in January and February which “should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-generation consoles.” The developer hopes the frantic patches to end by February.

Sony, Microsoft, and CD Projekt Red are now offering refunds for both digital and physical copies of the game. CD Projekt Red has already apologized for the last-generation versions but hopes that players will be willing to “trust” the developer to fix Cyberpunk 2077. The only problem is that players have been waiting for this game for nearly eight to nine years. They are hence pretty agitated on the situation and not willing to wait any further.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for purchase on all major platforms.