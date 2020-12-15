CDPR Shifts Blame For Denied Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds

Refunding digital copies of Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be a hit and miss. Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly being stringent and denying refunds to a lot of players. Microsoft is said to be doing a similar braindance. CD Projekt Red, having announced refunds for everyone just a few days ago, is now pinning those denied refunds on Sony and Microsoft.

During a conference call earlier today, CD Projekt Red clarified that Sony and Microsoft did not create any special arrangements for Cyberpunk 2077 as suggested online. Sony and Microsoft already have refund policies in place and those same ones will be used to either approve or disapprove refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 just like any other game.

Microsoft and Sony have refund policies for every product that is released digitally on their storefronts. These policies are in place and have always been in place; they’re not offered specifically for us. Anyone who has purchased any title on the PlayStation network or the Microsoft storefront can ask for a refund, and if it’s made within certain boundaries, usually related to time, usage and so on, can ask for that refund. Our procedure here with Microsoft and Sony is not different than with any other title released on any of those storefronts.

Sony unfortunately has a pretty strict or weak (depending on the side of things) refund policy. Purchasing a game from the PlayStation Network but not downloading it entitles a player to a refund within two weeks. However, downloading the game makes the same player no longer eligible for a refund even if the game is broken, which incidentally is one of the clauses for asking a refund from Sony. Cyberpunk 2077 saw millions of players pre-load digital pre-orders and hence, they are not eligible for refunds on PlayStation 4 and 5. Sony though has now reportedly eased up on its policies and has started issuing refunds at the time of writing.

Back when CD Projekt Red announced refunds, the situation was painted as if everyone regardless of platform is eligible for a free refund. That was not the case and which CD Projekt Red should have clarified on the same day.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving two major patches in 2021, one each in January and February. The two patches are expected to fix a lot of issues that currently plague the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.