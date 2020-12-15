Cyberpunk 2077 Modding Crosses A Major Milestone

PC is one of the multiple different platforms that Cyberpunk 2077 released on, and with every PC game comes the modding scene. Even though the game has only been out for four days, Cyberpunk 2077 modding efforts have crossed a major milestone, so a mod manager should be well on its way soon.

The milestone in question is thanks to a user named Avery3R, who was able to figure out a way to edit files in the game through its built-in console, which has apparently been quite the help to the efforts of the modding team.

Cyberpunk 2077, despite its huge amount of hype, has gotten a somewhat divisive reception due to a large amount of bugs and technical issues that people find unacceptable for how much the game was delayed. However, modding is a great way to fix many issues, and so far it’s been going well.

According to a statement on Reddit by a user named Moonded, a modding team is hard at work reverse-engineering the game’s engine to allow it to be modded, and even CD Projekt RED is helping them out with a modding kit called WolvenKit.

Cyberpunk 2077 modding will most likely hold off doing anything too crazy with the game until modders can help fix some of the biggest problems with the game, including graphical issues, framerate issues, and bugs that will benefit at least the PC version of the game.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean the game is ready to be modded. Right now the modding team that Moonded is part of is currently getting game models and code hashes ready to be used, so it will likely be a pretty good while before any modders can really make use of the game’s code.

If you’re one of those people that will want to do some kind of mod for Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes out, then you can currently join the Cyberpunk 2077 modding Discord in order to keep track of any progress the team makes on a modding engine. In the meantime, hopefully once that engine is ready, the playerbase can end up making a lot of beautiful things in Cyberpunk. THe game is currently available for Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5.